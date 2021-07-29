Quantico Marine Corps Band marching in Brandy Station VFD Parade Aug. 12

The nation's oldest professional musical organization will bring its patriotic presence to the parade August 12 at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. Fair.

The Quantico Marine Corps Band will march in the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, along the fairgrounds on Fleetwood Heights Road.

Comprised of an officer and 50 enlisted Marines, a ceremonial band and a concert band participate in more than 450 military and civilian events annually. The Band has performed in Canada, Scotland, Netherlands and Finland as musical ambassadors of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Top performance sites and events have included the Super Bowl XLI Pregame Show, 9/11 Memorials at Carnegie Hall and the Town Arts Theatre, Times Square and the Macy’s Thanksgiving and Columbus Day Parades in New York City. The band has also performed at the Winter Garden of the World Financial Center overlooking Ground Zero.

The mission of the Quantico Marine Corps Band is to provide musical support to encourage community relations, enhance troop morale and inspire patriotism in the American people.

Band members also fulfill duties as Marine Riflemen. In support of the War in Iraq, 17 members of the band were attached to Task Force National Capitol Region and deployed conducting combat operations.