Annual Members & Friends Exhibit open weekends in Middle Street Gallery

“What makes an image different from what it represents?,” Chernush said. “Does this shadow lie on the surface or in the depth? Are those clouds in the sky or a reflection in water? What happens to a particular color when the light falls away? These questions stimulate the imagination.”

Former gallery member Phillip Ward returns with an abstract and brightly colored watercolor, “Young Cement,” shown with member Fae Penland’s “stack” of black-and-white still life photos.

“Strong geometric shapes are an inspiration for my artwork,” Penland says of both works.

Shenandoah National Park is beautifully represented by new member Francie Schroeder, whose picture of fall foliage on mountain ridges is joined by a photo of Jackson Falls in N.H. by her friend Charles Tompkins.

“I often escape to Shenandoah National Park to relax, from long before Covid-19 became a player in my life,” Schroeder said. “This photograph is of a view from Skyline Drive on a day I was soaking up the end of fall weather and beauty.”

The gallery is located next to The Inn at Little Washington and will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The gallery will strictly adhere to the standard best practices dictated by the pandemic. Please