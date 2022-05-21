Arc@thePark is a Bright Spot for disability awareness

More than 300 people gathered at Bright Spot Inclusive Playground for The Arc@thePark on Sunday, May 15, at the Culpeper County Sports Complex, according to a release from event sponsor The Arc of North Central Virginia.

The program featured live entertainment, a resource fair, and free Kona Ice and other refreshments. Max Smith-Levine, a 17-year-old Fauquier resident and talented musician with developmental disabilities, played piano.

Children's singer-songwriter Jerry Hull, who teaches in Fauquier County, sang and played guitar. Mt. Kim Martial Arts offered interactive demonstrations for attendees. Over 40 volunteers distributed resources, led children’s activities, and provided entertainment.

Participants included community members from around the region, many of whom were individuals with disabilities and their families.

Event supporters were PATH Foundation’s Better Together Fund and Culpeper County Parks & Recreation. Participating at the event were Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center, Safe in Home, Moms In Motion/At Home Your Way, The disAbility Resource Center of the Rappahannock Area, A Caregivers, Molina Complete Care, Canine Companions, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, TOPSoccer, Mom2Mom, C-STARs, Pediatric Therapy Specialists and Culpeper County Head Start/Early Head Start.

Co-host was Culpeper-based Shooting Stars, whose mission is to increase opportunities, perception, acceptance, and quality of life for people with Down Syndrome.

The Arc of North Central Virginia is a nonprofit dedicated to building awareness, acceptance, and resources, enabling people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live connected and meaningful lives in our community. The Arc serves Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties.