VDOT breaks ground on $660 million '495 NEXT' project in Fairfax

Officials broke ground Monday on a 2.5-mile extension of express lanes on I-495 between the Dulles Corridor and George Washington Memorial Parkway in Fairfax County, according to a news release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The $660 million “495 NEXT” project is a public-private partnership between VDOT and Transurban, operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes. It is the latest extension of Virginia’s 90+mile express lanes network planned to ease congestion and provide greater options while traversing Northern Virginia highways, the release stated.

“The 495 NEXT project represents the Commonwealth’s commitment to improving regional infrastructure and traffic flow for Virginians, our visitors, and the broader business community,” said Youngkin.

“Together with our partners from the public and private sectors, we are prioritizing investments in Virginia’s transportation network to keep people, goods, and our economy moving.”

Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller said this extension would provide needed relief for a highly congested portion of the Capital Beltway.

It will add two new tolled express lanes in each direction, including new connections at the Dulles Corridor and George Washington Memorial Parkway interchanges.

Officials said 495 NEXT would reduce travel times for express lanes users by up to 50 percent, including for HOV 3+ and transit riders who can travel the lanes toll-free.

Officials said the road project is slated to lessen crashes by an estimated 20 percent. The project is expected to create over $880 million in economic benefits and 6,300 jobs.

Included with 495 NEXT will be: replacement or rehabilitation of seven bridges, replacement of nine existing noise walls and the construction of one new, stream improvements and stormwater management, four miles of new bicycle and pedestrian connections and funding for new American Legion Bridge bus service connecting Virginia and Maryland.

“Despite unprecedented times and a global pandemic, VDOT and its partners have remained focused on advancing this critically important public-private partnership project for the region and the Commonwealth,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich.

“We are proud of the hard work and collaboration that made today’s milestone possible, and look forward to getting to work on delivering these important improvements.”

Transurban North American President Pierce Coffee said 495 NEXT will expand the benefits of faster and more reliable travel to more drivers in the region.

“We know at Transurban that regional mobility is strengthened when the public and private sectors come together,” he said.

Project partners continue to work with communities and travelers to reduce its impacts both on and off the road, and are planning to have a public information meeting (virtual and in-person) this spring, before full construction activities begin. The new extended lanes are scheduled to open in 2025.