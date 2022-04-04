Best day ever: A.G. Richardson 4th graders visit Culpeper Technical Education Center

A.G. Richardson Elementary School fourth graders recently experienced an opportunity for career exploration at Culpeper Technical Education Center.

School counselor Janine Morrison organized the trips with CTEC Principal Shaun Summerscales with Assistant Principal Erica Hoy, and Matt Ortman, who organized a previous trip for fifth graders to the Culinary Arts program.

The intent behind the career day visit was for the students to explore various career pathways available to them in their futures, Morrison said. Prior to the CTEC visit, she completed career exploration lessons with the students, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Morrison said, “We discussed the path they take after high school is what can lead them to their future career goals. They get to think about what they might want to be based on their passions, interests, skills and that determines their next steps.”

The school counselor emphasized not all careers require a college degree and some careers require a different path for specialized training and tests/certifications. CTEC allows them to start receiving that specialized training while in high school so they can be prepared and ready to start working a job they love & earning money after graduation, Morrison said.

Summerscales selected Cyber Security, Cosmetology, and Automotive Technology as the classes for students to visit, providing the 4th grade students with a sneak peek at options they could have ahead of them. When they arrived, they were paired with CTEC students to shadow and learn from them.

“The CTEC students made a huge impact on not just our students’ day but possibly their future with the courses they’ve been inspired to take,” Morrison said. “They were all considerate, caring and articulate, well organized and skilled in what they were able to share…It was so touching to see high school students connect and engage with our younger ones in such a fun and remarkable manner.”

The AGR 4th graders had a great experience and wrote thank you notes to their new high school friends. Here are some highlights:

Dear CTEC students, Today was so fun. This meant a lot to me. Automotive is so cool. You are so cool. So thank you for the best day of my life!!! My fav part of automotive was changing a tire.

I will remember this forever! This was the best day ever.

Dear CTEC, They were really good students and I am very inspired. I think it was very smart how the cosmetology set us up in groups. I learned some things. Thank you. We know how hard your work can be but you made it easy and fun so thank you a lot. It felt like we were actually doing the people’s skin, hair and nails. This was amazing. The tour was nice too. I say this was the best school day ever! I loved the coats—they made me feel like a wizard.

OMG! I’m totally coming back but in 6 years. Can’t wait until 10th grade! You all were so kind and caring. I adored cosmetology.