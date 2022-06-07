Board approves $192K for 1st public pickle ball courts in Culpeper

Pickle ball courts are coming this fall to Mountain Run Lake Park.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, at its meeting Tuesday, approved the low bid of $192,288 for the four-court project that will be located near the dog park, playground and restrooms. The fenced-in concrete complex will measure 68 by 128 feet.

These will be the first public pickle ball courts in Culpeper. The game is a cross between tennis, ping pong and badminton, and is played with a paddle and a perforated plastic ball. It is among America’s fastest-growing sports, according to NPR.

A local league, Culpeper Pickleball Association, has been playing for several years already wherever they can find a court to do so. The group has 80 members of varying skill levels.

The low bidder for the project at Mountain Run Lake Park was K&C Construction & Landscaping DBA Superior Tennis Courts, of Culpeper, according to Andrew Hardy, parks & recreation director for the county.

Three bids were received for the project—the highest being nearly $330,000.

Cedar Mountain Stone donated $3,750 toward the pickle ball courts and Culpeper Mid-Day Lions gave $5,000.

Hardy told the board Tuesday another $30,000 contribution is pending. Supervisors unanimously approved funding for the new recreation initiative.

Culpeper Pickle Ball Association plans to offer free classes, clinics and host tournaments on the new courts once operational. Hardy estimated fall as a timeframe for completion of the 120-day construction project.

“It is a growing sport in Culpeper,” he said.

This is the first recreational addition the county has undertaken in Mountain Run Lake Park since it took over ownership of the park from the town late last year.

Invented in 1965 by three middle-aged fathers in Washington state, pickle ball was named after a family dog called Pickles, NPR reports.

