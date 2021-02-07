 Skip to main content
Cause 4 Paws announces winners of recent raffle
Quilt

Michelle Layne was the grand prize winner of a quilt made by Fredericksburg Modern Quilt Guild for the Cause 4 Paws raffle held in December.

 PHOTO BY MARY KAY WILKS

Michelle Layne was the grand prize winner of the generous-size quilt made and donated by the Fredericksburg Modern Quilt Guild for the Cause 4 Paws raffle held in December.

Members of Cause 4 Paws, an Orange County based nonprofit supporting feline rescue, congratulate the winners and generous donors for their continued support. The group asked for continued support. Send a message to causefourpaws Locust Grove on Facebook and view the most recent newsletter and cats/kittens available for adoption.

Donors and winners of the recent raffle were:

• Cat Bag & Dog Bag filled with goodies donated by Drs. Andy and Amy Olson of Lakewood Animal Hospital – Bobbie Magee, Lucille Johnson

• Brunch gift certificates to Lake of the Woods Clubhouse – Laurie Miller, Kathy Stephens

• Gift certificates for a round of golf including golf cart at Lake of the Woods Golf Course – Ursulina Creel, Michelle Layne

• Gift Basket with a $65 gift certificate towards pet grooming and other items from All Fur Pet Grooming – John Sawyer

• $75 Gift certificate for an hour of dog training at Country Club Kennels donated by the Owner Austin & Linda Nammack – Mary Beth Logan

• Gift basket with four mystery novels written and donated by author Melinda Crocker. The winner will also have her pet’s names as characters in her next novel – Terry Sowala

• Gift cards for $50 off a pair of eyeglasses at 20/20 Vision donated by Dr. Klopfer - Mary Beth Logan, Rita Wilks

• $50 gift card from Locust Grove True Value – Melissa Verdel

• Seasonal wreaths donated by Darlene Agsten – Tammy Houghtling, Rita Wilks

• Handmade cat blankets donated by Harper Gallagher – Karen Taylor, Rita Wilks

• $35 Gift Certificate plus three Paul Mitchell shampoos to Lake of the Woods Hair Studio donated by owner, Melissa Verdel – Mary Claya

• Quilted, washable & decorated with cats purse made and donated by Kailynn Coleman – Sybil Faucett

• $30 Gift Card donated by Walmart – Carl Clawson

• $25 gift card to any one of Tim’s Restaurants donated by owner Tim Bauckman – John Frey, Linda Goodwin, Geraldine Hodson, Jodi Jameson

• $25 gift certificates donated by Clearwater Grill – John Frey, Diane Reddy, Mary Ellen Waltz

• 50 percent off a full grooming at Shaggy Shears, Fredericksburg donated by owner Terry Dixon – Carl Clawson

• $25 Gift Card to and donated by Graze Steak House – Mary Hobson

• $20 & $10 gift cards donated by Mama’s Pizza – Bobbie Magee, John Sawyer, Laurie Miller

