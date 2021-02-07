Cause 4 Paws announces winners of recent raffle

Michelle Layne was the grand prize winner of the generous-size quilt made and donated by the Fredericksburg Modern Quilt Guild for the Cause 4 Paws raffle held in December.

Members of Cause 4 Paws, an Orange County based nonprofit supporting feline rescue, congratulate the winners and generous donors for their continued support. The group asked for continued support. Send a message to causefourpaws Locust Grove on Facebook and view the most recent newsletter and cats/kittens available for adoption.

Donors and winners of the recent raffle were:

• Cat Bag & Dog Bag filled with goodies donated by Drs. Andy and Amy Olson of Lakewood Animal Hospital – Bobbie Magee, Lucille Johnson

• Brunch gift certificates to Lake of the Woods Clubhouse – Laurie Miller, Kathy Stephens

• Gift certificates for a round of golf including golf cart at Lake of the Woods Golf Course – Ursulina Creel, Michelle Layne

• Gift Basket with a $65 gift certificate towards pet grooming and other items from All Fur Pet Grooming – John Sawyer

• $75 Gift certificate for an hour of dog training at Country Club Kennels donated by the Owner Austin & Linda Nammack – Mary Beth Logan