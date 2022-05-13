Celebrating older adults giving back at '5 Over 50'

Aging Together celebrates older adults in May with its signature event, “5 Over 50.”

This year is the 9th Annual awards ceremony that will be broadcast on Facebook Live, in partnership with Culpeper Media Network, starting at 5 p.m. on May 19.

The virtual event will coincide with live watch parties 4 to 6 p.m. in each of the five counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.

Purposely aligned with Older Americans Month, the awards ceremony honors one person or a couple making a positive impact in each of the counties.

Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps noted the agency has publicly recognized 45 people so far through the years for positively making a mark on their communities.

“That’s a mere fraction of the thousands of older adults who are running organizations, volunteering, teaching classes, and who are remaining active and making an effort to give back in some way,” she said.

This year’s 5 Over 50 event honors Charles Jameson in Culpeper, Renee Younes in Fauquier, Kevin McGhee in Madison, Bill Hager in Orange and Joyce & Mike Wenger in Rappahannock. Honorees will attend live watch parties in:

•Culpeper—Generations Central Adult Day Center at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

•Fauquier—Mason Enterprises Center, 70 Main St. in Warrenton

•Madison—Madison United Methodist Church, 505 S. Main St. in Madison

•Orange—Orange Baptist Church, 123 W. Main St. in Orange

•Rappahannock—Rapp At Home, 567 Mt. Salem Ave. in Washington.

Refreshments will be provided.

RSVP by May 17 at agingtogether.org/events

Diverse communities are strong communities. Ensuring that older adults remain involved and included in our communities for as long as possible benefits everyone, the agency states.