Come one, come all: Brandy Station Firemen’s Fair in August

The Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department Firemen’s Fair will be held Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 10–13.

This annual summertime event has grown tremendously over the last few years, according to a recent release from Jeff Bailey, a longtime Brandy Station VFD member.

It is a major fundraiser for the all-volunteer fire department that provides fire and EMS first responder service to the community, but also serves as a way of giving something back to the community that has supported the firehouse for over 70 years, he said.

Cole Shows will once again be providing the midway with over 20 rides, games and food, including funnel cakes, popcorn, cotton candy and candied apples.

The fire department auxiliary will be serving its great food selection as well with hamburgers, hotdogs, and barbecue, the release stated. The fire department will have their famous corn dogs (dipsy dogs) and French fries. There will also be soft serve ice cream and kettle corn.

Sandy’s face painting will be at the fair this year and there will be all-you-can-ride specials each evening.

The firemen’s parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Anyone wishing to enter should contact parade chairman, JD Bailey at: bvfdparade1202@gmail.com.

There will be live music each night on the midway with Dark Hollow Blue Grass Band kicking things off on Wednesday evening. ‘CJ tha DJ’ will handle the music Thursday; Friday Night Special on Friday evening and Reborn Band on Saturday evening. Lawn chairs encouraged.

On Saturday, the annual Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull will begin at 10 a.m., free to view. Cash prizes along with numerous other prizes will be given away on Saturday evening.

The Brandy Station Fairgrounds is located at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road in Brandy Station. It is no charge to enter the fairgrounds and there is plenty of free parking.

Fair hours will be 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.