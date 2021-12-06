Community cheer at Culpeper Christmas Parade—back on Main Street for '21

A cheerful crowd estimated at more than several thousand lined a dozen blocks of Main Street, both sides, on a mild Sunday evening for the return of the Culpeper Christmas Parade.

Dozens and dozens of entries passed by the more than hourlong procession that boasted both public high school bands, veterans groups, volunteer fire & rescue, public schools and childcare programs, medical workers and churches. It was a welcome turnaround from the 2020 parade on Col. Jameson Boulevard when people had to watch from their vehicles due to COVID-19.

Local generations turned out to see Mayor Mike Olinger in his last parade as outgoing mayor and big trucks from premier sponsor MD Russell. There were classic VWs, a bunch of Jeeps, several version of The Grinch, and Santa, at the front, whisked away by the cool December winds.

Churches presented The Nativity and a girl dressed an angel, scouts, and businesses were represented as were dance groups, equestrian and the 540 Diggers ATV club run by Mike Scott. Fredericksburg Regional Transit, arriving near the end, wowed crowds with a snow machine, blowing white pieces over Main Street and bringing wonder to children’s eyes.