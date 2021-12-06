Community cheer at Culpeper Christmas Parade—back on Main Street for '21

A cheerful crowd estimated at more than several thousand lined a dozen blocks of Main Street, both sides, on a mild Sunday evening for the return of the Culpeper Christmas Parade.
Dozens and dozens of entries passed by the more than hourlong procession that boasted both public high school bands, veterans groups, volunteer fire & rescue, public schools and childcare programs, medical workers and churches. It was a welcome turnaround from the 2020 parade on Col. Jameson Boulevard when people had to watch from their vehicles due to COVID-19.
Local generations turned out to see Mayor Mike Olinger in his last parade as outgoing mayor and big trucks from premier sponsor MD Russell. There were classic VWs, a bunch of Jeeps, several version of The Grinch, and Santa, at the front, whisked away by the cool December winds.
Churches presented The Nativity and a girl dressed an angel, scouts, and businesses were represented as were dance groups, equestrian and the 540 Diggers ATV club run by Mike Scott. Fredericksburg Regional Transit, arriving near the end, wowed crowds with a snow machine, blowing white pieces over Main Street and bringing wonder to children’s eyes.
Parade goer Elizabeth Garrison captured the perfect “pure joy” image of her 2-year-old, Eli, looking into the snow his face shining from the holiday lights.
“He was so excited to see all the lights and big trucks. I completely think it lived up to his expectations because he wouldn’t sit down the whole time!” she said.
Nonprofits, ROTC, the Honor Guard from Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, parade organizer, all participated in the parade along with antique firetrucks, first responder vehicles, and fraternal groups. REC brought a mammoth bucket truck bright yellow and decorated with a lit-up snowman while horses ended the affair, a Latin American group of dancers and riders performing and swinging colorful skirts.
The night was “all clear” in terms of no incidents or accidents associated with the community event. Traffic crawled from the parade scene for about 20 minutes but motorists were courteous passing by shimmering floats going home to via side streets as well.
(540) 825-4315