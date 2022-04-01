Culpeper-area community briefs for April, 1, 2022

Longtime downtown auto shop customer service rep moving onIt has been a great 18 years for Kim Morris at Integrity Automotive on Main Street in downtown Culpeper, but the time has come to hop off her high chair at the customer service counter, a place and job she loves.

Her last day on the job is Saturday, Morris told local columnist Rabbi Rose Lyn Jacob during a recent visit.

Morris has been a welcoming and calming presence over the years, according to Jacob, making friends out of customers and often sharing awesome conversations. She didn’t want to depart before thanking her customers for all they have shared. Year after year, they brought her coffee, Christmas cards, home-baked goods, and the occasional donut.

They also brought their children. Morris had the pleasure of watching those children grow up to be licensed drivers, who now bring their own vehicles in for service or an oil change.

With her goes Marley, a Yorkshire terrier, a well-loved member of the staff who has spent much of his doggy life sitting on the counter between Morris and the register, greeting customers, and enthusiastically waiting for the arrival of the auto parts delivery guy and treats from Jeff the mailman, Jacob said.

Morris’ husband, Phillip, an auto-mechanic, will continue working at Integrity, a family-owned business with three locations. They are parents of 15-year-old twins, Aidan and Iliana. Morris, as mom, had been working a short day so she could supervise the twins through 8th and 9th grades at home.

“Eighth grade was a breeze, but 9th grade is a lot more difficult and takes a lot more supervision,” Morris said. “My twins want to return to in-person High School this fall and I want them to be prepared. My work day started getting longer and longer and I just didn’t have enough hours in the day to come home after work and supervise them.”

The Morris’ son, Jason, and his wife Heather live locally, and she hopes she will also have more time for “hands on” grandparenting.

“I’d also like to take some time just for me; time to take care of my health, exercise, and hopefully, de-stress,” Morris said.

As for Marley, Morris said, he will be sunning himself on the front porch and lying on his favorite couch.

Free COVID-19 vaccinationsGet vaccinated from 1 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, April 2 at Headmaster’s Pub, 12018 Lee Highway in Sperryville.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will be administering free Moderna vaccines for ages 18 and up and Pfizer for ages 5 and up. No ID required.

1st Fridays back tonight, downtownThe Town of Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development office is excited to host the season opener with family friendly performance, art, music and wine.

Starting at 5 p.m., folks can head downtown with their children to check out live performances and demonstrations by Boom Fitness at the Depot, 111 S. Commerce St. Sandy’s Face Painting will also be at the Depot, creating flowers, fairies, mermaids, butterflies, sugar skulls, monsters and more, for free.

The Museum of Culpeper History will be open until 7 p.m. for a free Secret Histories workshop. From 4-6 p.m., Old House Vineyards and Vinosity Wines will give a free wine tasting on the parklet at 172 E Davis St. From 5-7 p.m. Wine & Design will be displaying a canvas art gallery on the Frenchman’s Corner parklet, 129 E Davis St.

Musician Mo Safren will perform live starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Raven’s Nest parklet, 215 E Davis St. culpeperfirstfridays.com

Inaugural jazz summit this weekend at CCHS with DMB saxophonistDave Matthews Band saxophonist Jeff Coffin will headline an inaugural Jazz Summit today and this Saturday, April 2 at Culpeper County High School.

Started in 2020, the CCHS jazz program today features a quintet and a big band with over 20 musicians. Assistant jazz director Bret Wortman leads the program with Nathan Childs, director of bands.

Coffin, a three-time Grammy award-winning artist who also performed with The Flecktones, will launch the Jazz Summit today with an after-school closed rehearsal with students.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, he will lead a free public clinic in the CCHS auditorium. Musicians of all types can join, should bring an instrument and be prepared to interact.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, the public is invited to come hear and see Coffin play a concert with the CCHS Big Band in the school auditorium.

Tickets are $7 in advance at jazzsummit.live or $10 at the door.

Dark sky open observation eveningThe season’s first local Dark Sky Event will take place 7:30-11 p.m. this Saturday, April 2 in Rappahannock County Park.

Residents can bring their own viewing devices to set up in one of three designated viewing areas for this open observation evening.

The local park, with International Dark Sky Park status, will feature nine evenings this year during which the public can come and observe the night skies.

Sunset on Saturday is at 7:35 p.m. followed by a thin moon crescent.

Other dark sky observation opportunities at Rappahannock County Park will take place April 30, May 21, June 11, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 17, Sept. 24 and Oct. 22.

Reaching Women in Ag virtual guideAmerican Farmland Trust and Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education published information, tips and tools for effective engagement for online education, including hybrid settings for farm and ranch women on topics related to farm viability, resilience and conservation in “Reaching Women in Agriculture: A Guide to Virtual Engagement.”

Originally developed through a partnership with AFT and University of Vermont, the guide was recently updated and enhanced.

One of the reasons to create women-focused and women-only events, virtual or otherwise, is to establish a comfortable space to find and access resources, information and networking. The goal is to create a safe space for women to learn from each other and gain confidence, rather than excluding men.

“The guidance in Reaching Women is born out of AFT’s Women for the Land initiative and the Learning Circle model which arose out of early partnerships with the Women Food and Agriculture Network,” said Gabrielle Roesch-McNally, PhD, guide author and AFT Women for the Land Director. “Learning Circles, where women learn from other women in a setting with no visible hierarchy, have proven effective in engaging women landowners and producers in conversations about land management, particularly regarding agricultural best practices for soil health and water quality.”