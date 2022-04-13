Culpeper-area community briefs for April 13, 2022

Women’s LIFT today at flower farm

This Culpeper Chamber of Commerce half-day retreat created to promote, build and inspire females in the community will take place from noon to 4 p.m. today at beautiful Wollam Gardens in Jeffersonton.

The day will include lunch and be full of flowers, networking, inspirational speakers, doorprizes and self care activities.

A follow-up Women’s LIFT event will be held from 1-4 p.m. April 27 at Mountain Run Winery. This will be an opportunity to reconnect with fellow participants and give back through fun creative activities to assist local non profits.

Hands-On History at La Bee Da Loca

On foot, children will take a field trip to La Bee Da Loca on East Davis Street for the latest “Hands on History” program happening at 10:30 a.m. today, April 13, at the Museum of Culpeper History.

The museum’s free, interactive series of children’s programming brings fun facts, objects and activities out of the past to local families today. The series is held monthly on the second Wednesday, featuring a different craft inspired by local history.

Spring’s start means that the bees are back in business. Come learn this week about the different roles these amazing little creatures play. You might even spot the queen bee at La Bee Da Loca.

Reserve a spot at culpepermuseum.com or contact education@culpepermuseum.com and 540-829-1749. A REC’s Power of Change grant sponsored this program.

County Planning Commission to meet

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. The Culpeper County Planning Commission will continue its ongoing discussions regarding the update of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan, specifically the DRAFT Land Use Chapter.

While this meeting is not open to comments, the public is invited to attend, according to the meeting agenda.

Poppystock, with puppies, this week in Jeffersonton

Spring color will be at its peak this weekend for Poppystock at Wollam Gardens flower farm in Jeffersonton.

In partnership with Culpeper Humane Society and Miri’s Haven Senior Dog Rescue, the outdoor event will be held noon to 7 p.m. this Saturday, April 16.

Poppies and puppies come together for this unique festival at which dogs are allowed. The flower festival will feature dog adoptions, a full-day lineup of live music, local food, craft beer and artisans.

Admission includes a pre-festival yoga class at 11 a.m. Get a tour of the farm at 3 p.m. with Bob Wollam and check out the Parade of Flowers, Crowns & Collars at 4 p.m. See wollamgardens.com/poppystock

Adults & Kids Easter Egg Hunt at winery

Come and hang out with the EVOLVE Center, a Culpeper-based youth mentoring group, for Easter fun.

The center is hosting an all-ages Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. on Easter, April 17 at Mountain Run Winery as a fundraiser. Attendees can purchase popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones and face painting. And keep an eye out for the Easter Bunny hopping around the hunt.

The winery will be open open for all to visit. There will be live music by Mike Henry in the afternoon and Timberlake 540 food truck on site all day.

All ticket proceeds go to The EVOLVE Center Born Leaders Achieving Change program. The program teaches kids basic life skills while investing in the community. Register at theevolvecenter.org.

Bikers to speak at local Masonic Lodge

Bikers Against Child Abuse will present an overview of their organization at 7 p.m. this Thursday, April 14 at Fairfax Lodge No. 43, upstairs at 209 E. Davis St. in Culpeper.

The meeting is open to the public. virginia.bacaworld.org

Spring Car Show & Community Event to benefit Mom2Mom

Orange County High School FCCLA members and Paint It Orange are hosts for a community event and car show taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, April 16 in the back parking lot at the school, 201 Selma Rd.

A benefit for Mom2Mom, car registration is $10 plus a pack of diapers. Mom2Mom is a local nonprofit serving Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Louisa, Fluvanna, Charlottesville and Albemarle. The group assist moms and families in finding and applying for resources to better their lives. The nonprofit also provides diapers, wipes, formula, baby food and personal hygiene items as needed.

Saturday’s event at OCHS will include face painting, an Easter Bunny photo booth, egg hunts at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., egg relay and egg painting. The rain date is April 23.

Judging a Book by Its Cover?

Germanna Community College presents its latest virtual Community Conversations program at 7 p.m. this Thursday, April 14.

“Judging a Book by Its Cover? The Recent Rise of Book Banning Across the United States” will be the topic. From Art Spiegelman’s Maus to Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, book banning is on the rise across the United States.

This moderated discussion will explore the historical context, present controversies and educational impact of book banning, and discuss what it means for the future.

The panel will feature Dr. Erik F. Brooks, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Central State University; Darcie Caswell, Youth Services Coordinator for Central Rappahannock Regional Library; and Cory McLaughlin, Assistant Professor of English at Germanna Community College.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Scott Ackerman, Coordinator for Teaching and Learning at Germanna Community College. Register at germanna.edu/conversations/

CCPS events today

The Culpeper County School Board Capital Planning Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. today, April 13 in the conference room at Floyd T. Binns MS.

There will be a job fair for CCPS high school seniors 9 a.m. to noon on the campus of Culpeper Technical Education Center.