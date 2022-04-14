Culpeper-area community briefs for April 14, 2022

Eyeglasses sculpture dedication today

In honor of the 100th year of Lionism in the United States, the Culpeper Mid-Day Lions commissioned a sculpture with local artist Roque Castro of a pair of eyeglasses to be proudly displayed at Rockwater Park.

The piece of artwork will be dedicated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony happening at noon today, April 14 in the town park, 457 Madison Rd.

This sculpture is a symbol of the hard work and service that Lions everywhere place into providing sight to the blind across the world, according to a release.

Historic Homes of Culpeper Street

The Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail is hosting a walking tour at noon this Saturday, April 16, “Historic Homes of Culpeper St.”

Known for its lovely and stylistic homes, Culpeper Street in “Old Town” Warrenton is full of history. Take a step back in time with a walking tour lead by a Fauquier Historical Society Guide.

Wear comfortable shoes for this one-hour tour along sidewalks on level terrain starting from the Old Jail, 10 Ashby St. in Warrenton. $10/person, $8 for FHS members.

2nd Annual Bunny Hop Races

Hoppy Easter! Join Death Ridge Brewery for brunch followed by Bunny Hops races, starting at 3 p.m., on Sunday, April 17 on the front lawn on site, 5393 Higher Ground Trail in Jeffersonton. Find hidden Easter eggs for treats and prizes.

DMV customers can check in by phone

Customers visiting the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles may now check in with a mobile device when they arrive for their appointment.

Drivers can scan a QR code and submit a few pieces of information to skip a visit to the information desk and instead have a seat in the lobby until their queuing number is called.

Appointment holders who prefer not to use this digital service may still check in at the information desk via the appointments line. Last week, a customer with an appointment waited less than five minutes to be served after checking in on average, according to a DMV release.

DMV is asking customers who change their plans to cancel their appointment to make sure everyone has a fair chance at this sought-after service, as a significant number of appointment holders do not show up. Cancel an appointment at dmvNOW.com.

Appointments and walk-in service are Monday through Friday, with Saturdays remaining open for walk-in customers in offices with Saturday hours.