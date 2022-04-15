Culpeper-area community briefs for April 15, 2022

Rent, mortgage relief grant deadline extendedThe deadline for the Culpeper Recovers SWaM Grant for rent and mortgage relief has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.

“In light of recent changes from DUNS to UEI, we felt it was imperative to give our businesses and organizations additional time to meet application requirements,” said Paige Read, Director of Economic Development and Tourism, in a release.

The Culpeper Recovers SWaM Grant application requires a federally issued ID number, formerly known as DUNS (Data Universal Numbering System). SAM.gov, the System for Award Management, regulating body for the DUNS number system has recently moved away from issuing DUNS number to a new system – the Unique Entity ID system, or UEI. The Unique Entity ID is a 12-character alphanumeric ID assigned to an entity by SAM.gov.

As part of this transition, the DUNS Number has been removed from SAM.gov.

Each business and organization applying for Culpeper Recovers rent/mortgage reimbursement funds is required to submit their DUNS or UEI number. With the change in the federal system, there have been delays in securing these ID numbers, and the Town of Culpeper did not want to penalize applicants for delays outside of their control.

The Spring 2022 Round of the Culpeper Recovers SWaM Grant is the final round, and this will be the only deadline extension offered. The Town is encouraging businesses and organizations throughout Culpeper County to complete all application and documentation requirements before the deadline at visitculpeperva.com/culpeperrecoversswambusinessgrant.aspx

REC: Move over, slow down for line crewsWhen the power goes out, so do Rappahannock Electric Cooperative line crews.

Line workers are the first to respond after an outage occurs, and they work tirelessly to restore power to the communities REC serves, according to a company release.

“If you’re traveling and see one of our crews on the side of the road, we kindly ask that you move over if possible and give them a little extra space to work,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins. “We deeply care about the safety of all, and this extra precaution ensures just that.”

Motorists approaching a crew while traveling on a two-lane road may not have the option of moving over to the next lane. In this case, REC asks drivers to slow down when approaching roadside crews. Motorists approaching a crew while traveling on a four-lane road, and safety and traffic conditions allow, should move over into the far lane.

In Virginia, the Move Over law was enacted in 2002. Drivers are required to move over one lane if passing stopped vehicles with flashing amber, red or blue lights, such as first responders.

Utility crews aren’t the only ones who could use the extra space. Emergency responders, such as police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians, often find themselves responding to emergency situations near busy roadways. Please follow the same procedures mentioned above to help keep those crews safe.

“There’s plenty of room for all,” Hollins said. “Let’s work together to keep everyone safe on our local roadways.”

How to keep wildlife wildTwo nestling Great Horned owlets recently came to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce after being found out of their nest in a public park.

At this age, owlets should be able to climb back up the tree to return themselves to the nest, according to a center release. Because they were seemingly unable to do this, they were brought to the center for a wellness check with hopes of quickly re-nesting.

Unfortunately, both nestlings were emaciated, anemic, and dehydrated upon admission, although otherwise uninjured. A specialty diet was tube fed initially due to the owl’s severe emaciation and dehydration. Once they were more alert, center staff was able to start feeding them solid food.

The goal of wildlife rehabilitation is always release, and to be released, wild patients must know that they are wild. For babies like these Great Horned Owl nestlings, that means using disguises to prevent them from thinking that food comes from humans, the release stated.

Using puppets and camouflage to feed babies helps prevent imprinting. Since humans are the biggest threat to wildlife, these animals should never feel safe around people. This kind of treatment will help increase their ability to survive on their own in the wild.

“We saw this working when they started acting appropriately for their species by displaying defensive behaviors at staff and vocalizing when being fed by their puppet parent!” the release stated. blueridgewildlifectr.org/ 540/837-9000 info@blueridgewildlifectr.org.

Conservation district grants availableArea landowners are urged to seek assistance to pay for and implement projects that address erosion and drainage on their properties, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District announced this week.

Common yard problems such as poor vegetative cover, and erosion or localized flooding, can affect local waterways badly. Since such problems are widespread and get worse over time, the Virginia Conservation Assistance program helps with both financial and technical assistance to repair such issues, the district stated.

The conservation assistance program—available through the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District to landowners in Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Rappahannock and Greene counties—is a cost-share program that reimburses up to 75 percent of the cost of installing repairs for erosion and drainage such as conservation landscaping, rain gardens, dry wells, rainwater harvesting and permeable pavement.

The district’s urban program manager, Richard Jacobs, said that conservation landscaping uses native plants installed in a diverse layer that holds soil and filters runoff. When established along a stream, wetland or pond, it acts as a Riparian Buffer to disperse and filter impervious runoff, acting as a filter strip.

Rain gardens are depressed landscape beds that pond temporarily, allowing the runoff to soak into the ground. Dry wells are underground chambers or gravel pits that soak runoff.

To be eligible, treatment must apply to an existing dwelling or structure that is three years or older in age. Also, the project must provide a water quality benefit, such as erosion or nutrient loss. The property owner must be willing to keep and maintain the practice for 10 years. Once a project is completed, periodic inspection verifications will be done by the district to ensure the practices are maintained and functioning properly. Projects cannot address flooding of large streams or channels.

Landowners are permitted to apply for more than one project per calendar year. Contact the District to request a site visit to start the process at 540/825-8591 or email richardj@culpeperswcd.org.

Pandas: National Zoo celebrates 50 yearsThis Saturday, April 16, the Smithsonian National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute will celebrate 50 years of unprecedented achievement in the care, conservation, breeding and study of giant pandas.

Over the past five decades, the Zoo’s beloved cele-bear-ities have brought American and Chinese scientists and animal care experts together to collaborate on a common goal: saving the species from extinction.

Former First Lady Patricia Nixon was instrumental in giant pandas coming to the National Zoo. March 16 is her birthday as well as National Panda Day.

At dinner in Beijing, China, in Feb. 1972, Nixon mentioned her fondness for giant pandas to Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai.

As a gesture of goodwill following then-President Richard M. Nixon’s groundbreaking state visit, Premier Zhou gifted two giant pandas to the American people.

The President and Mrs. Nixon selected the National Zoo as the home for the Zoo’s first giant pandas—Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing. Then-Zoo director Theodore Reed personally escorted the bears from China, and they arrived in Washington, D.C., April 16, 1972.

Four days later, Mrs. Nixon welcomed the panda pair in an official ceremony on April 20, 1972, declaring “pandamonium was going to break out here at the Zoo.”