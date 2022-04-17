Culpeper-area community briefs for April 17, 2022

Swing band concert to support VFWBurton Hammond VFW Post 2524 in Culpeper is hosting the Silver Tones Swing Band for a benefit concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at 12210 Sperryville Pike.

The band, Wendy Marie and Gene Bates will join Andrew Sisters-style vocal trio, Silver Belles, for a special performance to raise money for the local VFW.

Advance tickets are $15 on EventBrite, search Swing Into Spring fundraiser for VFW Post 2524, or the band website. Admission includes light refreshments and two hours of lively. Play the 50/50 raffle to win a cash prize.

Ticket holders are invited to swing into spring, have fun with great American music and raise money for local military veterans.

Space is limited. Advance purchase is highly recommended. Tickets at the door are $20, while supplies last.

VFW Post 2524 Honor Guard provides graveside military honors for deceased veterans. Other services offered by the Post are providing free hospital/rehabilitation equipment for the general public, offering scholarships for high school student relatives of members, and providing a Color Guard for local events (including Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Wreaths Across America, and 9/11 anniversary tributes).

Good, Vega to address Madison RepublicansCongressman Bob Good and Yesli Vega, a 7th Congressional District candidate, will be guest speakers at Madison County Republican Women’s monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Road in Madison.

The meeting will feature a delicious ham dinner with all the fixings, and desserts by members. Dinner donation $10. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting. For details, call 540-923-4109.

Webert to speak Tuesday in JeffersontonDel. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, will be the featured speaker at the 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, April 19, of the Jefferson Ruritan Club in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Road.

The statehouse representative will speak about the latest Virginia General Assembly news and update attendees about the state of affairs in the 18th House District.

Anyone from school age to senior citizen is invited to attend this free program, which starts with a delicious dinner.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community-service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members also get to know others in our community while helping out. New members or visitors, young or old, are always welcome. 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Culvert work to close area roadsThe Culpeper Public Works Department will replace storm water culverts from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18-April 20, weather permitting, in the area of town from Nalle Place to 637 E. Spencer St.

The work will consist of the excavation and removal of existing culverts and installing new ones. A road closure will be in place for duration of the project.

Motorists should expect delays on these corridors and are required to take alternate routes.

Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone. Questions? 540/825-0285.

‘24/7 Dad’ training offered in OrangeThe Orange County Office on Youth is launching a National Fatherhood Initiative 24/7 Dad program to promote fatherhood skills in the community.

Local fathers are invited to enroll and learn the parenting, relationship, and communication skills they need to be involved, responsible, and committed fathers. Sessions will be held at 5:30 p.m. for four consecutive Thursdays staring April 21 at Orange Baptist Church. Dinner, childcare, and a Sheetz gas card will be provided for each registered father.

Developed by fathering and parenting experts, 24/7 Dad focuses on characteristics men need to be involved fathers, such as masculinity, discipline, and work/family balance, according to a release. The program helps men evaluate their parenting skills, as well as their own fatherhood role models. Two local fathers will facilitate the program.

“NFI is excited about the Orange County Office on Youth’s efforts to help fathers build their skills,” said Christopher Brown, President of National Fatherhood Initiative. “Research shows that a major barrier to father involvement is a lack of skills in dads, many of whom grew up without fathers in their lives. At a time when 1 in 3 children live in father-absent homes, the Orange County Office on Youth should be applauded for its efforts to help dads get involved.”

Office on Youth Director Alisha Vines said they are excited to offer the program new to this community.

“All parents can always learn new tools and skills to guide them through their parenthood journey, but a fatherhood class taught specifically for dads, by dads, will really help focus on the needs of dads in their parenting journey,” she said.

See fatherhood.org. Register at 540/672-5484 or ajacobs@orangecountyva.gov.

Head Start, DSS meetings setThe regular monthly board meetings of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. April 20 in the conference room at Culpeper County Administration, 302 N. Main St.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow COVID 19 health screening guidelines and protocol as recommended by the CDC and VDH.

CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact 727-0372, ext. 360, at least a week before the meeting.

Bittersweet Band to play at Salem VFDThe Salem Volunteer Fire Department will present Bittersweet Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 23, in the fire hall at 13428 Scotts Mill Road in Culpeper.

Admission $20 per person at the front door for 21 and older only with a valid ID. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Salem VFD will be selling food and drinks. Cash sales only, no credit cards, and an ATM is on site. No outside food or drinks permitted. All proceeds will benefit the Salem VFD.