Culpeper-area community briefs for April 19, 2022

Public hearings tonight on county budget, tax rates

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold public hearings regarding the proposed FY23 budget (7 p.m.) and proposed tax rates (7:30 p.m.) tonight in the county administration office, 302 N. Main St.

Stormwater device maintenance today, tomorrow in town

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing routine maintenance on Filterra devices 6:30 a.m. to noon today, April 19 and Wednesday, April 20 along Col. Jameson Blvd., weather permitting.

This routine maintenance consists of the removal of debris and existing mulch layer and replacement with new mulch.

During the construction period a right lane closure will be in place. Motorists should expect delays on these corridors and should consider taking alternate routes. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone

Questions? Contact 540/825-0285.

District 18 delegate to speak tonight in Jeffersonton

Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, will be the featured speaker at the 7 p.m. meeting tonight of Jefferson Ruritan Club in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd.

The statehouse representative will speak about the latest General Assembly news and update attendees about the state of affairs in the 18th District. Anyone from school age to senior citizen is invited to attend this free program starting with a delicious dinner. 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

HITS Culpeper season at Commonwealth Park opens this week

Visit HITS Culpeper at Commonwealth Park this season to celebrate the equestrian competition’s 25th anniversary.

Enjoy six weeks of USEF-Rated competition with classes for every level of rider, including USHJA National and Pony Hunter Derbies, and a top price of $20,000 at each event. Whether it’s one week or all six, HITS Culpeper is excited for equestrian enthusiasts and the public to join us them at historic Commonwealth Park located along U.S. Route 522 south of Culpeper.

The season starts with the Commonwealth National this week, April 20-24, Showday National July 6-10 , Cavalier Classic July 13-17, Winston National Aug. 17-21, Constitution Classic Aug. 24-28 and the Culpeper Finals Sept. 28 – Oct. 2. HITSShows.com