Culpeper-area community briefs for April 20, 2022

Culpeper 5th graders excel with All Virginia Elementary Chorus

Five fifth grade students from Emerald Hill Elementary School participated April 9 at All Virginia Elementary Chorus with their music teacher, Cathy ter Weele.

A daylong rehearsal culminated with a public concert at Longwood University.

The students—Dominick Abeyta, Fatima Dasher, Emma Powell, Myla Prezleski and Hailey Watson—are to be congratulated for their dedication, beautiful singing, and the beginnings of their choral careers, according to recent release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

“They were all model citizens and excellent representatives for Emerald Hill,” she said.

Approximately 60 fifth grade singers from all over the state experienced the joy of making music together. Students worked with a master conductor, learned a varied repertoire of quality choral literature, and increased their knowledge of vocal skills.

Students auditioned and were chosen by their elementary music teacher. They practiced the music in rehearsal before school with Mrs. ter Weele for two months, as well as at home.

Chamber’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council to launch

Culpeper is a community full of businesses with many different backgrounds, experiences and beliefs. Help the Chamber of Commerce celebrate what makes the area unique at the launch happening at noon, today, April 20 of its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council.

The goals of the session is to create a brave space for local businesses to share one another’s hopes, realities and challenges around achieving equity in the community.

All are welcome to join regardless of chamber membership status. The launch will be held at The Culpeper, 12425 Village Loop. Light hors d’oeuvers will be served.

Historic Garden Week at the Mary Washington House

The gardens of Mary Washington House will be open and free for the public to wander during regular museum hours throughout Garden Week happening April 23-30.

Take a tour 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 4 on Sunday on site at 1200 Charles St. in Fredericksburg. The Colonial Revival garden peaks this time of year with tulips, iris, and native columbine.

There will be a self-guided tour of the gardens, and selected plants from the Mary Washington House and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop available for sale. Tours of the home are available at standard admission rates. House tours not available April 26. 540/373-1569 and MWHouse@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org

Virtual talk—How Racially Diverse Are Your Relationships?

The Piedmont Race Amity Project will host the next session in its ongoing “Change Talks” series at 7:30 p.m. April 25 via Zoom.

The topic for this community conversation will be “How Racially Diverse Are Your Relationships?” All are invited. To receive a link for registration, email piedmontraceamityproject@aol.com.

The mission of the Piedmont Race Amity Project is to provide forums for discussions, education, information-sharing, collaboration, and action to achieve race equity and amity in local communities. The organization is committed to creating a safe, respectful environment for discussion in which everyone may freely express their thoughts and feelings, listen and learn from others, and together begin to heal and strive for change.

Spring poker run this Saturday

Local ABATE of Virginia, Inc, a motorcyclists’ rights nonprofit, is hosting a Spring Poker Run this Saturday, April 23.

All riders are welcome. Sign up starts 10 a.m. at Pepper’s Grill at Best Western in Culpeper. $20 per person. Ride out at 11 a.m. for a group scenic cruise. Approximate 100-mile ride ending at Uncle B’s Restaurant in Bealeton with prizes for best and worst hands.