Culpeper-area community briefs for April 21, 2022

Race for Ukraine todayThe community is invited to participate in this fundraiser happening 5-8 p.m. tonight in Yowell Meadow Park.

Central VA Insurance on Main Street is organizing the 5K event in support of ongoing outreach by Culpeper Baptist Church to support humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country invaded by Russia two months ago.

There will also be a one-mile walk, no-push skateboard race, 40-yard dash competition, moon bounce, food and people coming together—all to benefit Ukraine.

Culpeper Wood Preservers will match $10,000 in contributions if given within the next 30 days. See centralvirginiainsurance.com/race-for-ukraine-benefit-5k-race/ to sign up, donate or become a sponsor.

Fellowship luncheon, open mic at WaddellHistoric Waddell Memorial Presbyterian Church in Rapidan is pleased to welcome back two important community activities after two years of COVID lockdown.

The last Sunday of the month congregational Fellowship Luncheon is back this weekend on April 24. Sunday Service is at 11 a.m.

In addition, the 5th Saturday Open Mic & Jam returns at 6 p.m. on April 30. The church looks forward to regional community friends returning next weekend for the fun of the Open Mic & Jam starting with a pot luck meal and music beginning around 7 p.m.

Both performers and members of the audience are important guests of the church. Questions? 434/973-4959.

Board meeting today in WarrenThe Mount Vista Governors School Board monthly meeting will be held at 8 a.m. today, April 21 at the Warren County School Board Office, and will be viewable online.

Contact khuff@mvgshome.org for the link. The public is invited to attend. mvgshome.org.

Culpeper Schools gets grant for electric busesCulpeper County Public Schools has received $80,000 to replace four diesel school buses with electric vehicles as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Emissions Reduction Act School Bus Rebates program.

Five Virginia school districts will receive $1.5 million in funding to replace 32 old diesel buses under federal programs. Grants were directed to school districts in underserved communities to replace old diesel buses with new, zero-emission electric models.

“Diesel exhaust harms children, whose lungs are still developing,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz in a statement. “These rebates protect children’s health by replacing older school buses with newer, cleaner ones. Transitioning to a clean transportation future means cleaner air and less pollution with a focus on our future and our children.”

Tree removal today on Yowell DriveA travel lane on Yowell Drive in the town of Culpeper will be closed 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today for the removal of a tree, weather permitting.

A flagging operation will be used to move traffic safely through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution and stay alert in the work zone.

Motorists and local residents should expect temporary delays during this operation. Questions? 540/825-0285.