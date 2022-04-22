Culpeper-area community briefs for April 22, 2022

Business expansion celebration todayJoin Culpeper Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. today, April 22 in celebrating the expansion of Wine & Design at 201 Waters Place #109 in the building next to the Depot.

The art studio recently expanded and is now offering Pop In & Pottery Painting plus DIY projects in their pottery room noon to 5 every Saturday & Sunday.

Ireland’s most exciting young tenor to be in concert at EVHSEmmet Cahill will sing nostalgic favorites in a concert at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday in the Eastern View High School auditorium.

Stage Alive! presents the star of the PBS Phenomenon Celtic Thunder, widely hailed as Ireland’s Most Exciting Young Tenor.

News of Cahill’s sold-out debut concert at New York’s Carnegie Hall has turned heads with audiences throughout North America and he is quickly building a reputation for being the golden voice of this generation.

His performances of the Irish classics, in particular, have likened him with great Irish Tenor John McCormack. Cahill signed a major recording Deal with Sony Music in 2017, and his debut album release went straight to #1 on the World music Billboard charts, Amazon Charts and iTunes World Music.

Cahill takes the audience on a musical journey, allowing them to connect with their most cherished memories through beautiful songs like Danny Boy, When Irish Eyes Are Smiling and My Wild Irish Rose, to name but a few. Tickets at the door are $25/adult $10/student.

Southern Fried Nuptials this weekendStageWorks community theater group invites the community to the wedding of the season.

“Southern Fried Nuptials” will be performed live at 6 p.m. this Saturday at Rixey Manor in Rixeyville. The comedy about a Southern family and their friends reprises at 4 p.m. Sunday at Prince Michel Winery in Leon. Tickets are $15 and $20 at the nonprofit Windmore Foundation for the Arts website.

Meet & Greet at Culpeper AirportThe Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will host a “Meet and Greet” for the public starting at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday at the Culpeper Regional Airport as part of its Member Appreciation Day.

This will be an opportunity for people to walk thru the warbird hangar, get up close to WWII warbirds and talk to Capital Wing members who are pilots, mechanics and warbird support crews.

Earth Day road cleanup in OrangeOrange County Democratic Committee will host a road cleanup along Lahore Road in Orange County starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 23.

Meet at the corner of Lahore and Route 20 to organize and then fan out in sections along the road. Organizers will provide the bright orange vests, protective gloves, and garbage bags; all they need is volunteers.

Contact ellenkwessel@gmail.com or text 540/222-3439 so she knows to expect you.

Many hands make light work, so come out and lend hands to this effort to beautify the community.

‘How Can I Keep from Singing’ concert seriesBlue Ridge Singers debuts its “How Can I Keep from Singing?” spring concert series this weekend.

Continuing to reflect upon its experience over the last two years, this title “question” is at the very core of what the ensemble does. The Singers will present a repertoire surrounding this theme of music and singing and all of the emotions associated with it.

Blue Ridge Singers will present Norman dello Joio’s “A Jubilant Song” and Ronald Staheli’s magnificent arrangement of “How Can I Keep from Singing?” along with American folksongs, spirituals, and contemporary choral works from a varied and exciting repertoire.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main St.; 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at First Baptist Church, 205 W. Piccadilly St. in Winchester; 7:30 p.m. April 26 at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Rd. in Manassas; 7:30 p.m. on April 29 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Hwy, in Upperville and 4 p.m. May 1 in Christ Episcopal Church, 809 Bishop Meade Rd. in Millwood.

Admission is free of charge. A $10 donation is

Live music options in CulpeperThe Salem Volunteer Fire Department presents “Bittersweet Band’’ 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday in the fire hall,13428 Scotts Mill Rd. in Culpeper. Admission is $20 per person at the front door for 21 and older only with a valid ID. 21 Doors open at 6 p.m.

Salem VFD will be selling food and drinks. Cash sales only, no credit cards, and an ATM is on site. No outside food or drinks permitted. All proceeds will benefit the Salem VFD.

Over at Mountain Run Winery, the inaugural Culpeperpalooza will be held 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday. The benefit concert for music education will feature local talent, local vendors, food and libations along with a history talk, flash mob and more.

Culpeper musician Aubrey Driggers is coordinating the festival as a continuation of the creative legacy left by singer Vince Vala and his friend and fellow Culpeper musician, David Gilmore, longtime friends and local musicians who both died in 2020.

The festival is also meant to give back to the community where the two had many admirers and collaborators.

Tickets for 21+ are $20/advance, $25 at the gate; youth 13-20 $5/advance, $10 at the gate and kids 12 and under are free.

Congressional campaign rally7th District GOP congressional candidate Yesli Vega will kick off her campaign during a rally at 4 p.m. this Saturday at Ashland Conservancy in Manassas.

She will be joined by Ken Cuccinelli, 46th Attorney General of Virginia and former Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security.