Culpeper-area community briefs for April 24, 2022

Children’s Civil War CampCedar Mountain Battlefield will host a children’s Civil War Camp 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 for ages 6-12.

Campers will enlist in a military unit alongside living historians to learn about camp life and military maneuvers. Activities include soldiers’ drills, equipment handling, and experiences of life during the Civil War, and wrap up with a mock battle.

Adults accompanying campers are invited to join a Friends of Cedar Mountain historian on a guided two-hour tour of the battlefield from 10:30 am to roughly 12:30 pm. The camp is offered by members of the Valley Guards 10th Virginia Infantry Regiment, an educational living history unit with members from across the Piedmont and Shenandoah Valley. Register: info@friendsofcedarmountain.org

SperryFest next weekend in SperryvilleSperryville’s annual community celebration will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30 in the mountain town in Rappahannock County. There will be an Artisan Market on Historic Main Street, county wineries and local food vendors, according to Sperryville Community Alliance.

This year’s festival will include the official race of 1,000 rubber ducks eager to take on the Thornton River, as well as a race of ducks decorated at SperryFest booths given a chance to race the river. Watch for announcements on Facebook in local media or contact Kim Nelson at the Hair Gallery. Raffle tickets for the duck race are on sale from local businesses.

Local health dept. PSA: youth vaccinesNational Infant Immunization Week is observed April 24-30 annually observance to highlight the positive impact of vaccination on the lives of infants and children.

It’s especially important that families get on track with children’s checkups and recommended vaccinations given disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Friday update from Rapphannock-Rapidan Health District. Compared to 2019, fewer childhood vaccines have been given out during the pandemic years.

RRHD encourages families to stay on track for children’s routine checkups and vaccinations. On-time vaccination is critical to help provide protection against 14 diseases with recommended childhood vaccinations.

See the CDC’s immunization resources page to access tools and please contact the local health department or child’s pediatrician to schedule their vaccine appointments.

Virtual class on mental health & COVIDVDH has partnered with Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Development Services and Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association to offer a free virtual webinar, “Mental Health and the Rippling Effects of COVID.”

Participants will learn about the various types of stress caused by providing care to others during COVID, the difference between burnout and compassion fatigue, self-care, and coping strategies. The target audience includes healthcare workers, emergency management, EMS/Fire, law enforcement, health department staff, clergy, educators, volunteers, contractors, and retail.

This seminar may benefit anyone working during COVID-19 that feels they have been affected by the pandemic.

The classes will be held 6-8 p.m. on April 26 and 9-11 a.m. April 30. Register at CBERS 2022 Mental Health & the Rippling Effects of COVID-19—Emergency Preparedness (virginia.gov)

Spaghetti dinner to help UkraineVFW Post 8947 in Mineral is hosting a spaghetti meal 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, April 24 to raise funds for a village in southern Ukraine.

Main dish, salad, roll, cookie and drink for $9 as well as a gift basket raffle.