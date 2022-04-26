Culpeper-area community briefs for April 26, 2022

Town meetings today, tomorrow

The Culpeper Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, April 26 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. followed by the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee.

The Town Council Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the same location. The Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee meets at 10 a.m.

The Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Economic Development Center. See agendas and documents at town of Culpeper BoardDocs.

Need of the Week: coffee, tea, water, juice, plastic bags

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are coffee, tea, fruit juice, vegetable juice, Gatorade, bottled water and plastic bags. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Intern/Extern Expo today in F’burg for high schoolers

Join the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce as it welcomes nearly 500 high school and college students to the Fredericksburg Expo Center for first ever Intern/Extern Expo happening 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, April 26.

“As we prepare the future workforce, events such as the Intern Expo are extremely important,” said Rene Daniels, Spotsylvania County Public Schools spokesperson. “The hands-on experience a student gains from an internship or externship builds student confidence and provides valuable insight of career opportunities.”.

Germanna Community college students will be able to showcase what they are learning in their classes and demonstrate their abilities for our local employers, said Rebecca Morris, Internship and Work-Study Counselor.

“The Intern Expo will help to solidify our regional partnerships, foster new relationships, and help our community retain great graduates as members of our workforce,” she said. “These are the connections we need to identify and promote.”

Participating students have an opportunity to receive one of $1,500 scholarships. Participating businesses will include Mary Washington Healthcare, Fredericksburg Area Museum, LifeCare Medical Transports, Dominion Raceway & Entertainment, Fraser Wood Elements, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, and many more.

5-county regional commission meeting this week in Orange

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet at 1 p.m. this Wednesday, April 27 at the Orange County Public Safety Building, 11282 Government Center Dr. in Orange.

Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, via planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 10 a.m. on April 27. Agenda and supporting are at rrregion.org

Showcase Your Season with #Plant2022

Growing more plants with fewer inputs? Show the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

This planting season USDA seeks to highlight the innovation and leadership demonstrated by conservation-minded farmers in its #Plant2022 campaign. The federal agency will share contributors’ photos and stories about growing more with less on social media, blogs, and a nationwide story map.