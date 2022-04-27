Culpeper-area community briefs for April 27, 2022

Music jam is back at Waddell ChurchFollowing a more than two-year pandemic pause, the popular 5th Saturday Jam returns this weekend to Waddell Church in Rapidan.

The traditional musical event will take place at 6 p.m. this Saturday, April 30 at the historic church in Culpeper County. It’s a food-sharing gathering followed by music of all kinds till everyone’s ready to go home.

Designed to encourage amateur and beginning musicians, audience members as well as performers are invited to attend.

This Saturday’s expected participants include classical violin, bluegrass, gospel, old favorites, folk tunes and classical guitar and piano artists. Presenters and audience members come from all over—Orange, Greene, Madison, Culpeper and Albemarle counties.

The public is welcome, and it’s always a fun event. Call 434/973-4859, pastor Mac McRaven, for more details.

Culpeper Police to present Amazing Citizen AwardThe Culpeper Police Dept. Combined Neighborhood Watch meeting and Amazing Citizen Award presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, April 28 at the police station, and via livestream at Culpeper PD on Facebook.

Local community volunteer Hank Milans is this month’s award recipient. The guest speaker will be Alan Rasmussen from Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board. He will be providing Gatekeeper Suicide Prevention Training, followed by a live Q&A session.

Questions for Rasmussen can be submitted in advance to JCole@culpeperva.gov, asked in person, or posted in the comments section of the live stream broadcast. There will be light refreshments and door prizes for the in-person audience. All welcome.

CycleNation ongoing this month for healthier heartsThe American Heart Association is partnering with Fauquier Health and VEMA, Ltd. to bring CycleNation to the Warrenton area.

This will be a digital event, meaning anyone can participate wherever they are beginning April 26-May 26.

“Heart complications, heart attacks, and heart disease hit close to home for too many of us,” said Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. “By partnering with the American Heart Association, we want to encourage a community-wide health initiative to allow community members to come together, formulate their teams, and involve staff, friends and family to ride for a good cause.”

Kelly Yoder, Director of Laboratory Services at Fauquier Health, is participating because both of her maternal grandparents died from heart disease.

“This opportunity motivates me to get back on the bicycle again,” she said.

May is Stroke Awareness Month and all teams and riders are encouraged to ride at their own pace. Team members can also participate by walking, running, clocking time on the elliptical, and more.

The top three comorbidities in Fauquier have been identified as obesity, hypertension, and high lipids, according to a Fauquier Health release. The common risk factor reduction for all three of these areas is exercise.

For a healthy heart it is highly recommended to take a brisk walk for 30-minutes, three times a week.

“It’s not just about being a professional biker or cycler to participate,” said Rich Pinson, Director of Fauquier Health’s Cardiac Service Line. “We want to encourage participation from all angles to get folks moving more.”

Teams and riders can register to receive a $5 card from Moe’s Southwest Grill in Warrenton and the top fundraising team will receive a catered taco lunch fiesta. The top three fundraisers will receive a Moe’s taco kit.

Register at www2.heart.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=6293 to set a donation goal, and start recruiting riders. See 2.heart.org

GOP Committee meeting this weekThe Chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee hereby issues a call for a meeting to be held at 7 p.m. this Thursday, April 28 at Alum Springs Baptist Church (Cardova Polling Place), 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.

The purpose of this regular meeting will be Reagan Dinner matters, welcoming and introducing candidates (if any) and other business.

VDOT public hearing Thursday on McDevitt roundaboutA public hearing will be held 5-7 p.m. this Thursday, April 28 on the proposed construction of a roundabout at McDevitt Drive and Route 3 in Culpeper.

The public hearing will be held in the VDOT Culpeper District office auditorium at 1601 Orange Rd. in Culpeper.

Currently traffic turning from McDevitt Drive onto Route 3 is controlled by a stop sign, which often gets backed up because traffic on Route 3 is free-flowing, VDOT said.

The proposed project, funded through the state’s SMART SCALE process, will reconstruct the intersection as a single-lane roundabout. Construction is slated to start in 2025.

Written comments can also be submitted by mail to Justin Cooner, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 through May 9 or Justin.Cooner@VDOT.Virginia.gov.