Culpeper-area community briefs for April 28, 2022

Open house for Parkinson’s boxing program

Rock Steady Boxing at Powell Wellness Center will host an open house 1 to 3 p.m. this Friday, April 29 on site at 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper.

The non-contact boxing-based fitness curriculum is designed to improve the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease and is a Parkinson’s support group.

Open house attendees are welcome to participate in the program or observe. Rock Steady Boxing mangers and the Parkinson’s support group at the wellness center will be available to answer questions. Interested volunteers are also invited to stop by this free event recognizing April as National Parkinson’s Awareness Month. 540/445-5388.

High school plant sales this weekend

Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School are pleased to announce their Spring Plant Sales taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, April 30 and next Saturday, May 7. Sales will take place in the greenhouse at both schools.

Arc@thePark Sunday at Bright Spot

Warrenton-based Arc of North Central Virginia will host Arc@thePark noon to 3 p.m. this Sunday, May 1 at Bright Spot Accessible Playground at the Culpeper Sports Complex.

This is The Arc’s first in-person event since 2019.

“We are thrilled to be back at Bright Spot this year. Arc@the Park is a fun-filled day for people of all abilities! Bring your family and enjoy the fun,” said Arc Board president Amy Hunter.

The Arc is again partnering with Shooting Stars, an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society, in hosting this year’s event made possible through the generosity of local sponsors, including the Path Foundation.

In addition to all the activities, there will be booths with information and resources for people with developmental disabilities and their families. Highlights include: first 75 kids receive a FREE T-Shirt, free KONA Ice, Peter McCory The One-Man Band, A Little Magic Miniature Horses, free Kids IDs from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Special Olympics Activities, crafts, games, and MORE!

Organizations interested in hosting a table OR providing printed information/resources for distribution should register at https://forms.gle/HqXckUNekdKXrFav6

The Arc of NCV is dedicated to building awareness, acceptance, and resources, enabling people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live connected and meaningful lives in our community.

BSF annual dinner and meeting

The Brandy Station Foundation will hold its Annual Dinner and Business Meeting at 4 p.m. this Sunday, May 1 in the pavilion at Lenn Park, 19206 Edwin Way in Culpeper.

Featured speaker Don Hakenson will talk about “Guerilla Warfare in Fauquier, Prince William and Culpeper Counties.” $30 per person. bsfgh1863@gmail.com or 540/222-1705.