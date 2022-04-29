Culpeper-area community briefs for April 29, 2022

Gnarly Culpeper Block Party is back!

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. is throwing Culpeper’s New Gnarly Neighborhood Block Party noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday in the Depot District, back after two years.

Attendees will enjoy a wide variety of local craft beer and cider, something for wine lovers, live music from The Judy Chops and The Will Overman Band, food trucks, local artisans, lawn games, and fun for families.

Come notice your neighbors at the new nothing but Gnarly Culpeper Block Party where it’s all good in the Gnarlyhood. It’s happening in Downtown Culpeper, a Great American Main Street Award winner known for its natural beauty and historic charm—the perfect stage for this new spring festival.

Tickets are $15 in advance at Vinosity, Far Gohn Brewing Company, and culpeperblockparty.eventbrite.com.

Tickets at the gate $20; age 21 and younger free. No pets or coolers.

Great Rubber Duck Race at SperryFest

Sperryville’s annual community celebration will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday on Main Street in the mountain town in Rappahannock County.

There will be an Artisan Market on Historic Main Street, county wineries and local food vendors at SperryFest. This year’s festival will include the official launch of 1,000 rubber ducks eager to take on the Thornton River, The Great Rubber Duck Race. Sperryfest.org for parking locations.

Visit historic Charles Gillette garden to end Garden Week

Gov. Glenn Youngkin cordially invites Virginians for a walk-through of the Executive Mansion and its gardens to end Historic Garden Week.

The Executive Mansion and its historic Charles Gillette garden will be among the many outstanding gardens to be open across the Commonwealth for the tour ending Satuday.

“The Executive Mansion and Charles Gillette garden are true historic treasures,” the governor said in a statement.

The Mansion and garden will be open for visitors 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, April 29.

The Virginia Executive Mansion, built in 1813, is the oldest continuously occupied Governor’s home in the United States built for that purpose.

Get Healthy Fauquier free wellness event

This community Health Fair for Fauquier County & its surrounds will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday at Remington Community Garden, 150 W. Bowen St.

This family-focused event will provide free health information, screenings & activities for all ages. There will be diabetes, cholesterol, hearing & vision screenings as well as advice on dental health, mental health, financial health, aging services and more.

DEA Drug Take Back in Warrenton

Fauquier Health is offering this opportunity to safely discard of unused or expired pharmaceuticals 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday in the cancer center parking lot, 210 W. Shirley Ave. in Warrenton.

Warrenton Police Department, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Piedmont CRUSH, Mental Health Association of Fauquier County, and Chick-fil-A Warrenton are co-sponsors of this free program. deatakeback.com

Spanberger reception in Brandy Station

Brandy Rock Farm will be the site of reception in support of Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday.

Guests will have the opportunity to visit with Spanberger and enjoy a walk in the woods to view the beautiful azaleas at the historic site.

The rain date is Sunday, May 1.

Dawson endorses Anderson for Congress

Madison County Board of Supervisor Dustin Dawson has endorsed Derrick Anderson for Congress.

“It is time for the next generation to step up and serve. Derrick has served his country as a Green Beret and is that next generation of leadership that we need in Washington,” said Dawson in a campaign release this week.

Anderson, of Spotsylvania, is seeking the Republican nomination in the June primary to run against incumbent two-term Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for the 7th District congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I’m honored to have Supervisor Dawson’s support,” Anderson said in a statement. “Dustin works tirelessly every day for the people of Madison County. He knows what is needed for the county to thrive and grow and I look forward to working with him and leaning on him when I am to be elected to Congress.

“Insight from local leaders, like Dustin, is integral to my campaign and I am incredibly grateful to those who have joined my next mission,” the candidate said.

Anderson is a former Special Forces “Green Beret” with 6 tours of duty overseas, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and various countries throughout the Middle East.

Farnsworth on ‘Biden’s 1st Year’ at LOW

Orange County Democratic Committee and Lake of the Woods Democratic Club are hosting a free program at 3 p.m. this Saturday at the LOW Community Center, featuring Dr. Stephen Farnsworth offering his perspective on “Biden’s First Year.”

Farnsworth has been a frequent speaker at Lake of the Woods and his visits are always highly anticipated as his humor is as potent as his political commentary, according to a release from OC Dems.

Farnsworth is Professor of Political Science and Director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg. His areas of specialization include the presidency, media and politics, and elections.

Farnsworth will provide insights and perspective on the Biden presidency to date and the prospects for the 2022 midterms.

Those coming from outside LOW must enter at the front gate on Route 3/Germanna Highway. The community center address is 110 Sweetbriar Park Rd., Locust Grove.

Healthy Kids Day at YMCA in C’ville

Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville is opening up to the community noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday for Healthy Kids Day.

A free swim will be held noon to 2, a family fun run at 12:30 and games and activities 1-3.

For 30 years, Healthy Kids Day has been where fun and play become lifelong memories. Join in April 30 for a day of FUN activities to celebrate kids being kids! The event is free and open to the public. Registration recommended especially for swimming and the fun run.

The Free Swim will include a fun coin dive for the kids to see who can grab the most quarters from the bottom of the pool (kids get to keep their loot).

Enjoy fun outdoor & indoor activities including a sack race, corn hole, bingo, kids Zumba, LaBlast, Knock Out in the gym, meet-and-greets with UVA athletes, La Flor Michoacana popsicles, Marco’s pizza and more.