Culpeper-area community briefs for April 5, 2022

Harriet Tubman special Collection Story

This Women’s History Month, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture invites the public to a special Collection Story in honor of Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday—Harriet Tubman: Life, Liberty and Legacy.

Check out the Museum’s collection of personal objects owned by Tubman, lesser-known facts about Tubman’s life, artwork of Tubman created by Black women, videos with Curator of Women’s History Angela Tate, and the binding ties between Tubman’s story, the present, and the future.

Through her life, Tubman made it her mission to help create a better world for her people and the future. It’s no coincidence that NMAAHC established the Harriet Tubman Legacy Society to recognize special donors who choose to further the Museum’s mission beyond their lifetime. Honor Tubman by joining this distinguished group today at legacy.si.edu/nmaahc/legacy-society

Young Professionals networking luncheon

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals will meet at noon this Wednesday, April 6 at Piedmont Steakhouse in the upstairs seating area. It is a time to share a meal and network with other young professionals in the community.

These luncheons are an opportunity to cultivate workforce, network and get to know other professionals in the community. No sign-up necessary. Just show up and make sure to bring a stack of business cards.

Need of the Week: shaving cream, soap, floss and tampons

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are shaving cream and razors, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, bar soap, body wash, hand soap and tampons (no pads please).

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Culpeper County BOS meetings today, tonight—2 rezonings on tap

The Board of Supervisors will host its regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today, April 5 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

There will be public hearings at the night meeting on a pair of rezoning requests.

One is a request from Caruso Odin to rezone 121 acres from Rural Area to Residential to build a 274-home 55 and older development along Nalles Mill Road.

The other rezoning request is from Amazon Web Services subsidiary, Marvell Development, to rezone 243 acres from agricultural to light industrial to build two large data centers on a current horse farm in Stevensburg.

Northern Virginia Tree Stewards

Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock, Orange Tree Stewards are trained volunteers who help plant, monitor, and take care of new trees in the community.

Volunteers complete a six-week training program, meeting one evening a week to learn about trees, their benefits and care. Practical, hands-on learning will be provided.

No prior experience is needed. Northern Virginia Tree Stewards meet 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday through May 5 at the Carver Center in Culpeper.