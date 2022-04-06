Culpeper-area community briefs for April 6, 2022

Prevent Child Abuse Month event Culpeper Human Services is planting Pinwheel Gardens around the county for Prevent Child Abuse Month in April.

The public is invited to an awareness event 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, April 9 at Full Circle Thrift, 12308 Sperryville Pike. There will be information on how to report and recognize child abuse.

Also planned on site will be ID a Kid to make ID cards for children, child safety seat checks, McGruff the Crime Dog, local police vehicles, fire and rescue, snacks, goody bags, face painting, and more. CASA, Kids Central, Social Services, Families First and others will have tables set up providing information.

All are welcome to attend this fun and educational event. Our children are our most valuable asset and our future, said DSS Assistant Director Sarah Berry.

Women’s LIFT Kick-Off on April 13This Culpeper Chamber of Commerce event created to promote, build and inspire women in the community will launch noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 at beautiful Wollam Gardens in Jeffersonton.

This years theme is Growth-Intentions-Giving. Join the half day retreat that will include lunch and be full of flowers, networking, inspirational speakers and self care activities.

Featured speakers will be:

•Isabelle Baker, Mindfulness Meditation Guide and Author at Izzi Meditates LLC.

•Michelle Felux, Bodymind Coach, massage therapist, owner/operator Willow Moon Healing

•Barbara Gustavson, Author, Coach and Founder of Discover Next Step

•Dr. Dawn Klemann, Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Coaching Psychologist, PSYD Clinical Solutions

A check-in, giveback follow up event will be held 1-4 p.m. Wednesday April 27 at Mountain Run Winery. This will be an opportunity to reconnect with fellow participants and give back through fun creative activities to assist local non profits. $35 includes both sessions.

Arts scholarship deadline approachesApplications for the Windmore Foundation for the Arts Scholarship in honor of Dorothy Skelton and Millie Lane are due this Friday, April 8. Information and application is at windmorefoundation.org.

Battlefield Clean-up & Guided Tour for Park DayVolunteers of all ages are welcome at Cedar Mountain’s Park Day this Saturday, April 9.

This annual event sponsored by the American Battlefield Trust supports historic preservation through community involvement in restoration and maintenance projects. Park Day projects at Cedar Mountain include trail maintenance, cleaning signage, cannons and cemeteries, raking, clipping and other grounds care, litter removal, and more.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring garden tools and work gloves. The event begins at 8:30 am for check-in and ends at noon with a picnic lunch.

At 1 p.m., a Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield historian will host a guided walking tour of the battlefield where on Aug. 9, 1862 Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by General Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3800 men killed or wounded.

Location: 9465 General Winder Rd., Rapidan. friendsofcedarmountain.org

‘Foxfire’ final weekend in Locust GroveLake of the Woods Players presents “Foxfire” at 7:30 p.m. April 8 and 9 and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee in LOW Community Center in Locust Grove.

Annie Nations, an indomitable Appalachian widow of 79, lives on her mountain farm with the acerbic ghost of her husband Hector. Her tranquility is threatened by a brash real estate developer who wants to turn her land into a vacation resort and by concern over her son Dillard, a country singer who has come home with two stranded children because his wife has run away.

Directed by Barbara Cochran with music by Jonathan Holtzman. Tickets are $22/adults and $18/students at lowplayers.org.

Registration open for swim lessonsRegistration is currently open for swim instruction for children at Powell Wellness Center’s indoor warm-water pool in Culpeper.

Registration closes April 21; classes will run weekly from late April through May. Classes focus on developing or strengthening aquatics skills and promoting water safety awareness.

Available classes include Parent & Child (ages 6 months-3 years), Preschool Aquatics (ages 3-5), and Learn to Swim (ages 6-13 years). powellwellnesscenter.org or PWC aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at 540/445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org