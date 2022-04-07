Culpeper-area community briefs for April 7, 2022

GOP committee meeting tonight

The new chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee, Steve Mouring, has issued a call for a meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at Alum Springs Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.

At this trial location, due to the lack of tables, members may want to bring clipboards or other writing supports. The purpose of the meeting will be: selection of new CCRC Officers, Reagan Dinner matters, welcoming and introducing Candidates (if any) and other business.

Agenda items for the meeting include: order during meetings, trial meeting location explanation, vetting/controlling official communications, maintaining constant audit readiness and establishing expenditure controls.

First female Coast Guard commandant to be confirmed

President Joe Biden has nominated Adm. Linda L. Fagan to serve as the 27th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Upon confirmation, she will be the first female Coast Guard Commandant.

Fagan currently serves as the 32nd Vice Commandant. She is Vice Service Chief and Chief Operating Officer, responsible for executing the Commandant’s Strategic Intent, managing internal organizational governance, and serving as the Component Acquisition Executive, according to a Coast Guard release.

Previously, Adm. Fagan served as Commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area overseeing operations from the Rocky Mountains to the waters off the East Coast of Africa. She is the Coast Guard’s first-ever Gold Ancient Trident, as the officer with the longest service record in the Marine Safety field.

Pending confirmation, Adm. Fagan is expected to relieve Commandant of the Coast Guard, Adm. Karl L. Schultz, during a change of command ceremony planned for June 1 in Washington, D.C. Adm. Schultz will retire following the change of command.

“Admiral Fagan is an exceptional senior Coast Guard officer and nominee, possessing the keen intellect, the depth of operational experience, and the well-honed leadership and managerial acumen to serve with distinction as our Service’s 27th Commandant,” said Adm. Schultz.

E-recycling event at the Orange County Landfill

Orange County residents can dispose of their old electronics responsibly 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, April 9 at the OC Landfill, 11530 Porter Rd. in Orange.

They will accept computers, monitors, hard drives, printers, scanners, copiers, telephones, fax machines, video game systems, and VCR’s. They will not accept televisions or large appliances.

PTO meeting today

Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO will meet at 3:15 p.m. on April 7 in the STEM Lab.