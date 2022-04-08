Culpeper-area community briefs for April 8, 2021

‘Newsies’will be staged this weekend at Eastern ViewEastern View High School’s Production of Disney’s “Newsies: The Broadway Musical” opens at 7 o’clock tonight, April 8.

The show will also be presented live on stage in the auditorium at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

Tickets will be sold at the door: $10/adults and $5/students. The school is along U.S. 29 at 16332 Cyclone Way in Culpeper.

Parkinson’s month at Powell centerApril is national Parkinson’s Awareness Month, established by the Parkinson’s Foundation to make life better for people with the disease by increasing community awareness of Parkinson’s and working to improve care and advance research toward a cure.

Each year, 60,000 Americans are newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s and more than 1 million Americans are currently living with this neurodegenerative disease.

Community members with Parkinson’s disease, their family members and caregivers are invited to two upcoming events at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper.

At 11:30 a.m. April 19, speech pathologist Stefanie Johnson and physical therapist Caitlin Carlson with UVA Therapy Services will speak about speech and swallowing issues related to Parkinson’s disease. This Health Matters session is free and open to the public.

From 1 to 3 p.m. April 29, there will be a free open house for the PWC Rock Steady Boxing program, a non-contact boxing based fitness curriculum designed to improve the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s and a Parkinson’s support group.

Open-house attendees are welcome to participate willin the program or observe. Managers of the Rock Steady Boxing program and the Parkinson’s support group will be available to answer questions. Community members interested in volunteering are also invited to stop by.

Take Down Tobacco Contest winnersThe Orange County Office on Youth recently announced the winners of its inaugural Take Down Tobacco Day Contest on Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action on April 1.

Entries were open to middle and high school aged students in Orange County.

Contest participants created and submitted original advertisements with messaging discouraging the use of flavored tobacco products among youth. Entries were allowed creative freedom to choose their medium.

A panel of judges selected three winners from 18 entries. The winners are: Julia Painter, 8th grade, Prospect Heights Middle School, and Orange County High School seniors Nicholas Edelman and John Mason Vines.

Each winner will receive an iPad Pro and a $250 scholarship to apply towards photography or video-editing software. The winners will recognized April 12 at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

This contest was made possible by a three-year grant from Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth received by the Orange County Office on Youth.

Top 10 most popular boys, girls names in Virginia for 2022Names.org recently released the most popular names for boys and girls in Virginia for 2022, based on Social Security Administration data on births.

The 10 most popular names for girls were: 1) Charlotte, 2) Ava, 3) Olivia, 4) Emma, 5) Amelia, 6) Sophia, 7) Harper, 8) Evelyn, 9) Isabella and 10) Elizabeth.

The 10 most popular names for boys in Virginia were: 1) Liam, 2) Noah, 3) William, 4) Oliver, 5) James, 6) Lucas, 7) Elijah, 8) Henry, 9) Theodore and 10) Jackson.

Eight of Virginia’s top 10 boy’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the two names unique to Virginia are Theodore and Jackson.

Six of Virginia’s top 10 girl’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the four names unique to Virginia are Harper, Mary, Elizabeth, and Ella.

Spring Fling Disc Golf tourneyToday, April 8, is the deadline to register to compete in the Spring Fling Disc Golf Tournament of Orange County Parks & Rec.

During the tournament 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the OC Disc Golf Course, 36 holes will be played, with 18 holes per round. Players will be separated into flights after the first round based on performance.

For fun, each player will have the option to purchase an egg at the conclusion of Round 1 for $5; this egg will contain a surprise bonus which can be used once during Round 2 (for example, it might contain a mulligan, a stroke reduction, or some other fun play modifier).

Completion of the registration documents and payment of the $25 registration fee are required to save a spot in the tournament. This tournament is NOT PDGA sanctioned, and no monetary prizes will be awarded. Space is limited to the 36 players, aged 16 years or older. Contact 540/672-5435 to register.