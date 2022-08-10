Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 10, 2022

Museum Jams this Friday

A summer series of music, food, drinks, and fun all in support of local history outreach, Museum Jams returns 5-8 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 12, this month at WAR Craft Brewery.

The Museum of Culpeper History, event sponsor, alternates travel to different venues to explore different parts of the county while supporting local wineries and breweries.

This month, enjoy food and locally brewed beverages in the beer garden at War Craft overlooking the Robinson River with pastoral views. The venue has over 700 possible beverage combinations with beers on tap, flavored syrups, ciders and wine selections.

Music by Mercy Trail will ease into the weekend. As always, join the 50/50 museum raffle to support local history, operations and programs; cash donations also accepted.

Fair opens tonight in Brandy

Head on down to the midway along Fleetwood Heights Road for night one of the 2022 Brandy Station Vol. Fire Dept. Fair

The fun runs 6–10 p.m. Aug. 10, featuring live Music on the Midway with Dark Hollow Bluegrass Band along with rides, games, food & fun.

‘The Story of Us’ discussion

Charlottesville’s only city-supported event commemorating the 5th anniversary of the infamous “Unite the Right” violence is the outdoor photo exhibit, “The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of #Charlottesville through Portraits of Community Resilience.”

The exhibit’s creator, local photojournalist and artist Ézé Amos, will facilitate a town hall-style presentation at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 10 at Charlottesville Downtown Library’s Swanson Case Room.

He will explain the genesis and intentionality behind his exhibit and also offer attendees a chance to share their emotions and memories of their experiences of that weekend.

“The Story of Us” exhibit, opening Aug. 11, is 36 larger-than-life 10’ x 8’ photos mounted front and back on trees all along the Downtown Mall; each with a QR code linking to a 3-minute recording of the person featured in the photo describing that moment at length in their own words in their own voices.

After-school program for girls

Registration is now open for Girls on the Run Piedmont, an after-school program unlike any other.

The program offered in eight Culpeper schools utilizes a research-based curriculum that inspires confidence in 3rd-8th grade girls.

Girls on the Run focuses on fun, physical movement-based activities, thoughtful group discussions that teach social-emotional skills, dynamic teambuilding exercises that unlock empathy and inclusion and setting goals in preparation for a celebratory 5K event.

Participating Culpeper elementary schools are A.G. Richardson, Emerald Hill, Farmington, Pearl Sample, Sycamore Park, and Yowell as well as Culpeper Middle and Floyd T. Binns Middle schools.

Girls on the Run Piedmont meets in small teams twice a week for 10 weeks, Girls on the Run and Heart & Sole connects girls to thoroughly trained volunteer coaches who lead by example. The local nonprofit with a national reach takes great pride in creating safe spaces of belonging where every girl can thrive, achieve her dreams and unlock her inner power.

All lottery based sites register by Aug. 28 to enter the lottery which will run on Aug. 29. Parents or guardians will receive an email if their girl is registered to a team. Credit will NOT be charged unless their girl is selected for a team. All other sites are on a first-come, first served basis until Sept. 5.

Need financial assistance? There is a sliding scale available during the registration process along with the option of payment plans. If this is still a hardship, please reach out.

Needed: soap, toothpaste, canned meat

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: personal care items-shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste and tooth brushes, canned meat, tuna and chicken.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Unidirectional flushing near Town Square, CCHS

Town of Culpeper Public Works will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution in sections of the Town Square and Culpeper High School areas daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 12.

A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact 540/825-0285.

First Day of School

The first day back for students of Culpeper County and Orange County public schools is today, Aug. 10.

Scholarship recipients from The Culpeper

LifeSpire of Virginia and Virginia Baptist Homes Foundation recently announced 2022 scholarship recipients with a total of $18,000 awarded to 18 deserving individuals associated with the various facilities.

Employee Education Fund provided the scholarships as part of financial assistance for deserving team members towards two and four-year higher education degrees. Support is awarded to college-bound team members, and their children and grandchildren.

From The Culpeper, scholarship recipients were: Sadie Wentz, daughter of Carolyn Wentz, Culinary Services; Aaron Bostian, Culinary Services; Teresa Lewis, Nursing; Capone Hoffman, Culinary Services; Esther Seworder, daughter of Victoria Seworder, Culinary Services; Jordan Hicks, grandson of Debbie Seaman, Culinary Services and Wyatt Hicks, Seaman’s other grandson.

The Employee Education Fund provides awards on an annual basis and relies on the generosity of donors for sustainability.

The LifeSpire team is grateful for the kindness of residents, families and colleagues who give to the Foundation to assist team members financially with scholarships and crisis awards, according to a release. lifespireliving.org/give/employee-support/.