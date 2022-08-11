Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 11, 2022

New food truck at Gray Ghost Vineyards

Gray Ghost Vineyards in Amissville will host Locals Night, with the New Iberia food truck, from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

The winery will be open late for people to enjoy dinner.

The vineyards are located at 14706 Lee Highway, Amissville, VA 20106. Call 540-937-4869 or visit grayghostvineyards.com.

Culpeper High sets Class of ’92 Reunion

Culpeper County High School’s Class of 1992 will be celebrating its 30th Class Reunion.

The reunion is set for 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Reva Volunteer Fire Hall.

There will be dinner, a D.J., entertainment and, of course, some surprises during the night. Casual or formal attire, no sneakers or sweatpants.

Tickets are $45/person on CashApp ($bankse40 or $amyhunter23) or Venmo (@Tracy-Dearing). Make reservations by Aug. 13. Specify current and maiden name. Contact the committee on Facebook at CCHS Class of 92 or email classof92cchs@aol.com.

National Safe Digging Day

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative invites the community to celebrate National Safe Digging Day on Thursday, Aug. 11.

“We always remind members to visit VA811.com before they begin a yard project that involves digging,” said John Medved, REC’s Director of Safety, Compliance ＆ Security Services. “Doing so is how you keep yourself and family safe, as well as protect utility workers like REC’s linemen.”

Here are a few tips for safe digging:

1. Visit VA811.com to place an online ticket two to three days before starting a project.

2. Wait two to three business days for a response to the request. A contractor will come out and mark the underground lines.

3. Respect the markers and use them as a guide for completing projects.

4. If you can’t avoid digging near the provided markers, consider moving the project.

“It’s important that everyone knows what’s below before they dig,” Medved said.

Culpeper to flush three areas of town

Beginning Monday, the Culpeper Public Works Department will unidirectionally flush water pipelines in sections of the town’s Belle Avenue area, including Dominion Square Shopping Center; and the East Business District and Northridge areas, including the James Madison Highway and Brandy Road corridor, Montanus Drive, Ira Hoffman Lane and Nalles Mill Road.

The work will continue through Wednesday, Aug. 24, weather permitting. Flushing crews will work daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A work zone will be in place during the operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in these areas and to drive slowly in the work zone.

Some discoloration of water should be expected, but that condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, please call the town Public Works Department at 540-825-0285.