Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 12, 2022

Bogie, Batman, Selena in Packard Campus Theater

Free movies resume tonight in the Packard Campus Theater with a film noir classic, John Huston’s directorial debut.

Humphrey Bogart stars as a San Francisco private detective in “The Maltese Falcon” (Warner Bros, 1941), screening at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12. A classic for the ages, this was the first film shown in the Packard Campus Theater when it opened in September 2008.

The 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Aug. 13 will be “The Dark Night” (Warner Bros, 2008). Christopher Nolan directed this retelling of the Batman story, the second in a trilogy of Batman films directed by Nolan, with Bale starring as the title bat.

The Saturday night 7:30 show is, “Selena” (Warner Bros, 1997). Known as the “Queen of Tejano music,” Selena is one of the most influential Latin music artists of all time.

The Packard Campus Theater is located in the Library of Congress National Audio Visual Conservation Center, Mount Pony in Culpeper.

NMAAHC Hip-Hop Block Party

Join the National Museum for African American History & Culture for a livestream first anniversary celebration of the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap!

This full-day virtual program at at nmaahc.si.edu/block-party—the live show in D.C. is sold out—will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 to 11:30 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 13. There will be performances by local and national talent, presentations, and activities to explore the origins, elements, and influences of hip-hop music and culture.

Radio personality Vic Jagger of Majic 102.3 FM will host on the main stage. Evening performances will will include a J.PERIOD Live Mixtape with special guests, The Halluci Nation presented by the National Museum of the American Indian, and Grammy-nominated rapper D Smoke.

The celebration concludes with a dance party featuring hip-hop pioneer DJ Spinderella.

Join the conversation on social media at @nmaahc and #NMAAHCHipHop.

Firemen’s Fair in Brandy

Brandy Station Vol. Fire Dept. Fair will be held tonight, Aug. 12 from 6-11 p.m. and Saturday matinee, staying open until midnight.

Live Music on the Midway tonight with Friday Night Special along with rides, games, food & fun at the fairgrounds, 20057 Fleetwood Heights Rd. in Brandy Station.

The Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull is 10 a.m. Saturday with Live Music on the Midway with Reborn Band, cash and prizes given away on the final night.

Lake of the Woods Spanberger rally

A Piedmont Counties Rally for Rep. Abigail Spanberger will be held 3-5 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 13 at Lake of the Woods.

Registered attendees will enjoy wine, cheese and conversation with Democratic friends from the five 7th District Piedmont counties.

A minimum campaign donation of $25 is requested. Those coming from outside the lake must register in advance to receive instructions for entering through security.

The Orange County Democratic Committee will holds its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. this Saturday in its office office, 111 Chapman St. in the Town of Orange and on Zoom.

The committee will open the floor to discuss strategies, tools and tactics they’ll employ to maximize the vote for Spanberger in Orange County, according to a release.

Lead Culpeper Nonprofit Day

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce office will be closed today, Aug. 12 as staff will be out touring the community for its Lead Culpeper Class’ Nonprofit Day.

Culpeper Tourism: things-to-do

The Devil’s Den 10 Miler takes place 7:15 to 11 a.m. this Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Culpeper Sports Complex. Organizers bill it as one of the best 10 mile races in Virginia.

The DD10 is set in beautiful Culpeper, centrally located between Washington, DC, and Charlottesville nestled in the Piedmont River Valley, according to a release from Culpeper Tourism Dept.

Join the Culpeper Queens 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 14 for the first-ever Drag Brunch at The Pier restaurant, East Davis Street. Brunch from 10-3.

Fall Job Fair upcoming

Culpeper County Public Schools and Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center will host its Second Annual Fall hiring event 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 20 at Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Dr., next to Germanna CC.

Jobseekers can speak to 20 local employers advertising 200 career opportunities.

“If anyone is looking for a new opportunity to work on the same schedule as their children or grandchildren, or are just ready for something new, please come and see us at our beautiful CTEC facility,” said Michelle Metzgar, Executive Director of Human Resources for Culpeper County Public Schools.

Other participating employers will include Cabinet Work Group, Culpeper Health & Rehab Center, Kid Central, Starbucks Coffee, Plow & Hearth, TE Connectivity, Virginia Regional Transit, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, Virginia Dept. of Corrections, Continental Teves, UVA Health and Cedar Mountain Stone.

Culpeper Walks Davis Street, south side

Exploring the south side of Davis Street is the latest walking tour being offered this Saturday by the Museum of Culpeper History.

The approximate 90-minute tour will start at 10 a.m. from the museum, located in the Depot. Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress appropriately for weather conditions. Registration/$10, limited attendance.