Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 14, 2022

Kaine on Unite the Right anniversary

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virignia, remarked Friday on the five-year anniversary of the violent white supremacist attack in Charlottesville.

The Unite the Right rally resulted in the deaths of Charlottesville native Heather Heyer and Virginia State Troopers Berke Bates and Jay Cullen in 2017.

“The attack in Charlottesville five years ago was a heartbreaking tragedy and a reminder that we have much more work ahead to confront hate,” Kaine said in a statement. “We must unequivocally stand against violence and bigotry and commit to being better today than we were yesterday.”

In 2019, Kaine introduced legislation named in honor of Heather Heyer.

The Khalid Jabara-Heather Heyer NO HATE Act would improve hate crimes reporting and expand assistance and resources for victims of hate crimes. Key provisions from this bill were included in the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act signed into law by President Biden last May.

Community Showcase rescheduled for Friday

Due to field conditions at Booster Park, The ConnectOrange Community Showcase scheduled for this past Friday was postponed.

The event has been rescheduled for 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 at Booster Park, 11177 Bloomsbury Rd., next to the Orange airport.

Hosted by Orange County Office of Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce, this family-friendly event is designed to help connect business and nonprofits, both new and established, to the community. 540/672-5216 and orangevadirector@gmail.com.

Tire recycling fee waived in Orange

The Orange County Landfill and Orange County Litter Control Committee will distribute free vouchers for the Tire Amnesty Recycling event.

This is an opportunity for Orange County residents to responsibly discard unwanted tires without paying the normal tipping fee of $2.50 per tire. A limited number of vouchers are available at Orange County Administration,112 W. Main St. in Orange.

Orange County residents and property owners may visit the office business hours Monday, August 15 through Friday, August 19 to obtain up to two vouchers per household. Call 540/661-5405 to confirm availability.

Each voucher will allow for the disposal of up to four tires. The individual picking up the voucher MUST be the same person to drop off tires.

Vouchers are non-replaceable and non-transferable and must be presented to Orange County Landfill staff upon tire drop-off. Accepted items include personal vehicle tires of the sizes commonly used for passenger cars or pickup trucks. Commercial or agricultural tires are prohibited.

Vouchers are eligible for use Aug. 22-Oct. 1 at the Orange County Landfill, 11350 Porter Rd.

Madison GOP Women to screen “2000 Mules”

A screening of Dinesh D’Souza’s “2000 Mules,” claiming illegal election activity in the 2020 presidential election, will be shown at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, for the Madison County Republican Women monthly meeting.

The gathering will be at Fellowship Baptist Church Annex, 725 Gate Road in Madison.

The meeting will feature delicious pasta dishes with sides, and desserts by members for a dinner donation of $10. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting. A special thank-you to all members for bringing their favorite pasta dishes, sides and desserts to share.

Questions? Contact 540/923-4109.

Rosenberger to speak at Ruritan Club

Supervisor Brad Rosenberger will be the featured speaker at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, for the Jefferson Ruritan Club monthly dinner, program and meeting.

The free gathering will be held in the fellowship hall behind the Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall,18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton. All are invited. The evening will begin with a delicious dinner.

Rosenberger will give an update on the state of affairs of the Jefferson District and Culpeper County and answer any questions from constituents. A short Ruritan business meeting will follow.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community be a better place.

Get to know others in the community while helping the community. New members and visitors, school age to senior citizen age, always welcome. Questions? Call 540/937-5119 or visit JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.