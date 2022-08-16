Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 16, 2022

Coiner gets President’s Award

Gordonsville Mayor Robert K. ‘Bob’ Coiner recently received the President’s Award for his work as a commissioner on the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission.

The presentation was part of the VAPDC 2022 Summer Conference July 21 in Staunton.

Coiner, mayor in his native town since 2004, has devoted much of the past two decades to public service and has championed the role and importance of regional coordination across Virginia and the country, according to a release from Culpeper-based RRRC. He joined RRRC in 2005 serving as chairman on two separate occasions.

Coiner is alsp past president of Virginia Municipal League and VAPDD, joining the board in 2012. During his time as president of VML and of VAPDC, he actively sought to bring those two organizations into closer collaboration, RRCC stated in its release.

“Bob is a true public servant,” said VAPDC President Kim Callis. “He has made outstanding contributions and we are grateful for his ongoing passion and dedication to regionalism and the work of PDCs.”

Need of the week: canned fruit and cereal

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: canned fruit-peaches and mixed fruit and cereal-corn flakes and crispy rice.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

OC Fire & EMS text message merchandise scam alert

Local residents have reported receiving messages, particularly by text, claiming to sell apparel or other merchandise on behalf of, or related to, the Orange County Fire & EMS Department.

Please be advised that these messages are scams, Orange County government stated in a release Monday. The Fire & EMS Department does not sell any merchandise. Residents are advised to avoid clicking any links. Do not respond to the message. Delete it, or report it as spam.

School board committee meeting

Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee will meet at 8 a.m. this morning, Aug. 16 in the School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201.

DSS, Human Services boards to meet

The regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. this Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the conference room at Culpeper County Administration, 302 N. Main St.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow health screening guidelines. CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency.

Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360 at least one week before the meeting in order to accommodate the request.

CCHS Class of 1992 reunion

Culpeper County High School Class of 1992 will be celebrating its 30th Class Reunion.

The reunion is set for 6-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Reva Volunteer Fire Hall.

There will be dinner, D.J., entertainment and of course some surprises during the night. Casual or formal attire, no sneakers or sweat pants.

Tickets are $45/person on CashApp ($bankse40 or $amyhunter23) or Venmo (@Tracy-Dearing). Make reservations by Aug. 13. Specify current and maiden name. Contact the committee on Facebook at CCHS Class of 92 or classof92cchs@aol.com.