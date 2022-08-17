Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 17, 2022

Culpeper Garden Club meeting

‘What Judges Look for in a Flower Show’ will be the featured program for the Culpeper Garden Club meeting at 2 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 18 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

Mary Ann May, an accredited flower show judge and member of the design guild, will present. There will be refreshments at 1:45. Contact 540/229-1252 or 829-6693.

The club will host a standard flower show open to the public 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 15 at CUMC.

Winston National this week at HITS Culpeper Commonwealth Park

Visit HITS Culpeper at Commonwealth Park this season to celebrate the equestrian competition’s 25th anniversary.

Enjoy the latest in USEF-Rated competition with classes for every level of rider, including USHJA National and Pony Hunter Derbies, and a top price of $20,000 at each event at historic Commonwealth Park located along U.S. Route 522 south of Culpeper.

The season continues with the Winston National this week, Aug. 17-21 followed next week with the Constitution Classic Aug. 24-28 and the Culpeper Finals Sept. 28 – Oct. 2, all at Commonwealth Park. Free to the public to attend HITSShows.com

Commonwealth Park is settled on over 100 acres in beautiful Central Virginia, where old-school charm meets the modern show experience at HITS Culpeper, according to Saugerties, NY based HITS.

With 500 spacious 12’ x 12’ permanent stalls, six competition rings, and ample lunging and riding areas, to beautiful tree-lined, shaded spaces for grazing, hand-walking or just enjoying the scenery, HITS Culpeper offers horse-friendly comfort and top show management, with competition for every level.

The Worx play final 3rd Thurs. concert of the summer

The Worx, award-winning musicians and the most requested locally, will headline the final 3rd Thursday Summer Concert of the season this week down at the Culpeper Depot.

Advance tickets $10 at Pepperberries, Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank, 450 James Madison Highway. Kids get in free for the fun 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 at the end of East Davis Street.

All are welcome, including picnic baskets, but please no pets and no coolers. Delicious eats from Bowels Southern Friend, Burnt Ends BBQ, Mi Ranchito Mexican Food, Salty Bottom Blue, MooThru Mobile Warrenton, and Kona Ice of Culpeper, Locust Grove, Warrenton.

Lawn games in kids’ corner for younger concert goers. 540/825-4416 crievents@culpeperdowntown.com, culpeperdowntown.com and on Facebook.

The Milky Way & You under the night skies in Madison

Experience the magic of Crescere Farm in Madison County, under the stars. “Sky Guy” Greg Redfern shares his deep knowledge of the Cosmos through a spectrum of dynamic narratives in the ongoing stargazing series continuing 9-11 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 20 at Crescere Farm, 2423 S. Blue Ridge Turnpike, Route 231 in Rochelle, Madison County.

Redfern will share his insights as an Unistellar Ambassador and WTOP Space Reporter. This week, learn about earth among the galaxies and under the glorious night skies of Crescere. August is the best month in the Northern Hemisphere to see the Milky Way.

All presentations followed by an orientation of the gorgeous dark skies above and close-up views from Redfern’s telescope. BYO blankets, chairs, pillows, binoculars, camera, telescope and/or red flashlight. Refreshments will be available around campfire. For ages 8 and up. Advance tickets at crescerefarm.com.

Music in the Park Saturday at Hoover Ridge

The Roadducks, a five-man rock ‘n’ roll band based in northern Virginia, will perform Music in the Park 5-9 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 20 at Hoover Park in Madison County.

Beer, hard cider, wine, and spiked seltzers available for purchase with food truck on site. Supervised activity area for children with a bounce house, crafts, games, and more.

Proceeds from Music in the Park will go towards the county’s Outdoor Recreation Center Project. hooverridge.com

‘Scrooge the Musical’ auditions

Lake of the Woods Players will soon host auditions for “Scrooge the Musical,” casting for ages 8 and older.

Auditions will be held 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 at the Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Rd. in Locust Grove.

‘Scrooge the Musical” performances will be held November 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 & 20.

Senior dinners at Culpeper hospital

Senior dinners hosted by Morrison Healthcare are back at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center on Sunset Lane.

Meals are in-person or grab-and-go 4-6 p.m. every Thursday for age 55 and older. Enter through the main entrance and check in with guest services. For information or to make a reservation, contact 540/827-7546.

School Board committee meeting

The Culpeper County School Board Capital Planning Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. today, Aug. 17 in the school Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201.