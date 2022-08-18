Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 18, 2022

#ChooseCulpeper for Be a Culpeper Local Week

Be A Culpeper Local Week, Aug. 1-7, was attended by residents and visitors alike excited to show their support for Culpeper businesses and participate in the week’s festivities, according to a release from event sponsor, Culpeper County Economic Development Dept.

A variety of Culpeper businesses participated in the inaugural event offering customers promotional discounts, free gifts and more. Retailers distributed nearly 2,000 Be A Culpeper Local canvas totes free with purchases. Customers also earned limited edition #ChooseCulpeper t-shirts after making five purchases with participating businesses.

Economic Development highlighted participating businesses throughout the week online and Facebook. Customers were encouraged to share their experiences and favorite finds using #ChooseCulpeper.

Resident Dawn Brown shared with the department, “Thank you for all your hard work. This was so much fun! I loved the event and I love our Town!”

“We’d like to say thank you to our dedicated businesses for participating in the first Be A Culpeper Local Week, and offering customers fun gifts and great promotions, said Winona Pritts, Business Development Coordinator and administrator of the program. “We’d like to thank all of our amazing residents and visitors for coming out to #ChooseCulpeper and support this event and show our businesses how much we appreciate them!”

Job fair this Saturday at CTEC

Culpeper County Public Schools and Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center will host its Second Annual Fall hiring event 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Aug. 20 at Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Dr.

Jobseekers can speak to 20 local employers advertising 200 career opportunities. Participating employers will include CCPS, Cabinet Work Group, Culpeper Health & Rehab Center, Kid Central, Starbucks Coffee, Plow & Hearth, TE Connectivity, Virginia Regional Transit, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, Virginia Dept. of Corrections, Continental Teves, UVA Health and Cedar Mountain Stone. 540/614-2604 or jenny.biche@fredgoodwill.org.

‘She Rises Above’ Zentangle mural ribbon cutting

Join Culpeper Renaissance Inc. in celebrating the completion of downtown’s newest mural by artist Marisela Rumberg located at the Medical Arts Building in Downtown Culpeper.

A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. this Friday, Aug. 19 behind the building at 121 W. Locust St.

Rumberg is a fiber artist, award winning quilter, and a certified Zentangle teacher. Her whimsical abstract art is inspired by Zentangle, nature and by her native Mexico.

Free movies on Mount Pony

“Golddiggers of 1933” (Warner Bros, 1933) will screen for free at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 19 in the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

A prime example of a good Broadway play transferred to the silver screen. ”Golddiggers of 1933” features Dick Powell, Ruby Keeler and Joan Blondell.

Cornhole tourney at Old Trade

Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m. (practice starts at 2) this Saturday, Aug. 20, at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.

Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination, outdoor family event with playground on site. Registration/$30 for each two-person team. Food and refreshments can be purchased from the Brewery.

Cornhole tournaments will take place monthly on the 3rd Saturday through October. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live.

Ruritans will donate all proceeds to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic. jeffersonvaruritanclub.org and 540/825-4192.

Chamber office alert

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce office will be closed on Friday, Aug. 19 as staff will be participating in the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Conference at Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chester.