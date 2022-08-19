Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 19, 2022

Silent Saturday at Mount Pony

It’s going to be a silent cinema sort of weekend this Saturday in the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater.

Short Films on the National Film Registry will screen for the 2 p.m. matinee Aug. 20 featuring “The Great Train Robbery,” Mabel Normand in “Mabel Blunder” and Laurel and Hardy’s “Battle of the Century” with live musical accompaniment by Ben Model.

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, return for “Safety Last” (Hal Roach/Pathe, 1923) to see Harold Lloyd hanging from a clock on the side of a building. This thrill comedy is Lloyd and Hal Roach Studios at its best. Live musical accompaniment by Ben Model.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper County. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain.

Farm Credit announces VA tech memorial scholarship

Farm Credit of the Virginias recently announced a new scholarship supporting students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech. The educational award is in honor and memory of of an esteemed alumni, Brian Wilkerson.

The Farm Credit of the Virginias Memorial Scholarship at Virginia Tech was unveiled on Aug. 11 to university representatives during a special ceremony. The $100,000 endowment will support a scholarship for students majoring in Agriculture and Life Sciences. The first recipients will be announced in fall 2023.

The fund honors the legacy of the late Brian Wilkerson, Class of ’06, a graduate of the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics and a 10-year Farm Credit of the Virginias employee.

“Brian began his career at Farm Credit in 2011 and was an outstanding agricultural loan officer in South Boston and Chatham,” said Brad Cornelius, chief executive officer of Farm Credit of the Virginias.

“He brought his passion for agriculture and commitment to Farm Credit and our customer-owners with him each and every day, and worked tirelessly to serve ‘his farmers.’ ”

Wilkerson died in October 2021, inspiring the Farm Credit board of directors to establish the scholarship in his honor.

“The Farm Credit of the Virginias’ Memorial Scholarship at Virginia Tech will have a profound impact on its recipients, much like Brian Wilkerson had,” said Alan Grant, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “We are grateful for Farm Credit of the Virginias’ support of the college.”

Future recipients will be residents of Farm Credit’s 96-county service territory spanning Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland.

“The Memorial Scholarship at Virginia Tech will help prepare our students to become future leaders in the agriculture industry,” said Matthew Holt, head of the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics. “Brian’s dedication and work ethic will serve as a lasting example to our students and alumni for years to come.”

Mustard Seed Garden in Orange fights childhood hunger

The Orange County Office on Youth recently announced its partnership with Orange Baptist Church and the Orange Healthy Community Action Team has provided more than 1,200 pounds of fresh, locally grown produce to those in need since July 1, through Love Outreach Food Pantry.

The partnership enabled the creation of the Mustard Seed Garden on Orange Baptist Church property. Volunteers maintain the garden in support of the church’s goal to serve neighbors in need.

The mission of the Community Action Team is to break barriers to healthy childhoods in Orange County. Zucchini, squash, peppers, cucumbers, green beans, and more have been given to the food pantry from the garden.

Bonnie Plants donated all produce plantings used in the summer garden and was responsible for most of the plant donations in the fall. Other donors contributed straw and wood clippings for mulch, in addition to compost material. Grants have provided for water tap fees, fencing and irrigation, and general supplies.

The collaborators of the Mustard Seed Garden look forward to expanding its reach in the community while continuing to acknowledge community members who make these goals possible. Questions? Contact 540/672-5484 or ajacobs@orangecountyva.gov.

Country music concert at Salem VFD

Richmond-based JB Brown and The Company will headline the latest in the live, local and popular concert series at Salem Volunteer Fire Department in Culpeper.

The Richmond-based band will play originals and covers from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 20, at the fire station off Sperryville Pike, west of town.

Admission is $20/person, 21 and over only with a valid ID. Doors open at 6 p.m., food and drink available through the volunteer fire department. Cash sales only, ATM on site and no outdoor food or drink.

Free training to safe a life

Local leaders are again extending a lifeline in the ongoing crusade for suicide prevention and substance use survival.

Culpeper-based Living the Dream Foundation is partnering with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20, to present free Gatekeeper and REVIVE! training for anyone who wants it.

No registration is required for the event at the SEE Recovery Center, next to Culpeper National Cemetery on U.S. Avenue. Tours, refreshments and coffee.

Going to the DMV? Be prepared

Planning a trip to the Virginia DMV? A first stop should be at dmvNOW.com/visit.

The new sites helps customers prepare for their visit ahead of time by listing the forms and documents required to complete the most popular in-person services offered by the DMV, according to an agency release. The site serves as a one-stop reference page for busy customers who want to ensure they complete their transaction at the DMV in a single visit.

“We want to make the most of your time. That includes ensuring you complete your business in one trip,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “We hope that, by creating more awareness of the forms and documents needed for service, customers will find it easier to come prepared and have an even better DMV experience.”

The page lists materials required to complete REAL ID, original driver’s licenses and learner’s permits, vehicle titling and registrations, and vital records transactions, among others.