Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 2, 2022

National Night Out today in Culpeper

Culpeper Police Department will be celebrating the nationwide campaign Aug. 2 that unites law enforcement with communities in an effort to take back their neighborhoods from criminal activity, according to a release.

Town of Culpeper neighborhoods will be celebrating with a variety of National Night Out block parties, cookouts, and visits from first responders.

“Lights on Means Lights out for Crime” consists of all homes leaving the porch light on for the evening, a symbol of National Night Out for lighting up the neighborhoods and preventing criminal activity. Officers will also be out and about in the neighborhoods if residents would like to say hi and chat.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Ole Country Store on U.S. Route 29 South of Town.

There will be static displays and demos from various local agencies and businesses on display for the community.

Schools gearing up to go back in session

Culpeper County Public Schools will host a Teacher/Staff Workday today, Aug. 2.

Professional Development Days are Aug. 3-4.

Business Industry Education Day will be held 8-11 a.m. on Aug. 5 at Eastern View High School, 16332 Cyclone Way.

Needs of the Week: coffee, tea, juice, water

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: coffee, tea, fruit juice, vegetable juice, Gatorade, bottled water and plastic bags.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

August Things to Do in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper, Virginia is the perfect place to enjoy the last few weeks of summer, according to the Culpeper Dept. of Tourism & Economic Development. Live music, festivals, and more.

These are just a few reasons to start planning an end of summer getaway to the ‘Pep today. Tourism has some more ideas in its monthly list of upcoming events:

8/1–8/31 VA Craft Beer Month: August is Virginia Craft Beer Month. Celebrate at one of the unique breweries throughout Culpeper or at one of the local restaurants that offer a variety of local craft beers.

8/1–8/7 Be A Culpeper Local Week: Shop Small & Save More! This event coincided with Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend. Celebration of Culpeper businesses with a number of businesses offering promotions and specials.

8/5 Culpeper’s 1st Friday at the Depot: This FREE community event will have live music from 4-9 p.m., face painting and artist demos.