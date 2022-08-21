Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 21, 2022

Culpeper Public Schools events

From Culpeper County Public Schools:

• Aug. 22: School Board Regular Work Session, CCHS Studio, 6 p.m.

• Aug. 31: Farmington Elementary School Back to School Night, 5–6 p.m.

• Sept. 2: No School for Students and Staff

REC Annual Meeting highlights

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers selected three of their peers to serve on the Board of Directors. Over 15,000 returned a Proxy Designation Card or participated in the virtual Annual Meeting Aug. 10.

In Region I, Michael Lindsay was re-elected. This region covers the counties of Frederick, Shenandoah & portions of Page, Warren & Rappahannock.

In Region VI, Linda Gray was reelected. This region covers Caroline County.

In Region VII, Mark Wood was re-elected. This region covers Louisa County.

John D. Hewa, REC’s President and CEO, and Christopher Shipe, Region II Director and Board Chairman, shared highlights from the past year and reviewed items that members can look forward to in the future, according to an REC release.

“Your Board and Cooperative leadership is focused on ensuring your power is reliable, that the value of electricity remains affordable and that REC has innovative energy solutions you can benefit from,” Shipe said.

Among the highlights shared: in 2021, REC cleared more than 1,500 miles of right of way and removed 27,000 hazard trees; more than 2,700 poles were replaced with taller and stronger ones; crews built over 100 miles of underground and overhead power lines; and 3,324 new services were added.

REC continues to invest in the future of the communities it serves, the release stated. Last year, the utility assisted more than 20,000 members with payment plans due to the pandemic and distributed $11.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Hewa and Shipe also addressed struggles faced over the last year. In January, REC and its members experienced historic Winter Storm Frida. More than 100,000 connections were without power as a result of over 3,700 grid events. At least 640 poles were broken and over 1,200 field workers – including mutual aid from 13 states – worked around the clock for nine days to restore power.

VFD fried chicken dinner

Richardsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad will serve a fried chicken dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the stationhouse in eastern Culpeper County.

The event will be eat-in or drive-thru for take-out meals. Traffic will be directed.

The cost of a dinner is $10/adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and 5 and younger eat for free. For carry-outs and to pick up, call 540/399-1890.

Girls on the Run registration open

Registration is now open for Girls on the Run Piedmont, an after-school program unlike any other.

The program offered in eight Culpeper schools utilizes a research-based curriculum that inspires confidence in third- through eighth-grade girls.

Girls on the Run focuses on fun, physical movement-based activities, thoughtful group discussions that teach social-emotional skills, dynamic teambuilding exercises that unlock empathy and inclusion and setting goals in preparation for a celebratory 5K event.

Participating Culpeper elementary schools are A.G. Richardson, Emerald Hill, Farmington, Pearl Sample, Sycamore Park, and Yowell as well as Culpeper Middle and Floyd T. Binns Middle schools.

Girls on the Run Piedmont meets in small teams twice a week for 10 weeks. The local nonprofit with a national reach takes great pride in creating safe spaces of belonging where every girl can thrive, achieve her dreams and unlock her inner power.

All lottery based sites register by Aug. 28 to enter the lottery which will run on Aug. 29. Parents or guardians will receive an email if their girl is registered to a team. All other sites are on a first-come, first served basis until Sept. 5.

Need financial assistance? There is a sliding scale available during the registration process along with the option of payment plans. If this is still a hardship, reach out to organizers.

CCHS Class of ‘92 Reunion

Culpeper County High School Class of 1992 will be celebrating its 30th Class Reunion.

The reunion is set for 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Reva Volunteer Fire Hall.

There will be dinner, D.J., entertainment and of course some surprises during the night. Casual or formal attire, no sneakers or sweat pants.

Tickets are $45/person on CashApp ($bankse40 or $amyhunter23) or Venmo (@Tracy-Dearing). Make reservations by Aug. 13. Specify current and maiden name. Contact the committee on Facebook at CCHS Class of 92 or classof92cchs@aol.com.

‘Scrooge the Musical’ auditions

Lake of the Woods Players is hosting auditions for “Scrooge the Musical,” casting for ages 8 and older. Auditions will be held 2-5 p.m. today, Aug. 21 and 7-9 p.m. Monday at the Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Rd. in Locust Grove.

‘Scrooge the Musical” performances will be held November 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 & 20.

History Al Fresco in October

The Museum of Culpeper History 16th annual Gala will be held 5-9 p.m. Oct. 13 at historic Andora Farms.

The farm, with hosts Tom and Pat Seay, is perhaps most notable for having been worked by the frontiersman Daniel Boone during his brief residence in Culpeper County.

Enjoy an Oktoberfest themed dinner catered by Bavarian Chef, show off mastery of Culpeper history with a trivia contest, bid on an assortment of exciting products and experiences in the silent auction, and learn about the historic people and events that have touched Andora Farms.

Individual Seats are $125/person. Or sponsor a private table for eight at the Benefactor, Sustainer, or Host level starting at $1,000.

Chamber’s Charity Crab Feast

It’s the hottest shellfish benefit of the year.

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Annual Charity Crab Feast will be held 4-7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Mountain Run Winery.

The group takes pride in providing a fun and entertaining event filled with great food, live music, refreshments and more. All you can eat steamed crabs and low country boil and non-alcoholic drinks included for $75 admission. Beer and wine available for purchase.

All proceeds will benefit SAFE—Services to Abused Families.