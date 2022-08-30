Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 21, 2022

Needs of the week: heat-and-eat meals, juice, TP

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices and toilet paper.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Agencies work to safely locate missing man

First responders from multiple local agencies successfully worked together last week to safely locate a missing man who lives with cognitive limitations.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, Orange County 911 Center received a call for a missing person-71-year-old Kobus Forie.

He was reported last seen, using a cane to walk, at 3 p.m. that day in the 2000 block of Wildflower Way in the area of Somerset Golf Course/Wilderness Shores, according to a release from Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Forie has dementia/Alzheimer’s and takes medication, the agency reported, issuing a missing person alert and number to call.

Initial responders for the search with OCSO were Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire Company, Mine Run Volunteer Company and Orange County Fire and EMS.

Additional agencies and groups that responded were from Orange Police Department, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (bloodhound team), Culpeper Police Department (drone team), Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office (drone team), Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management (search and rescue), Virginia State Police (drone team, bloodhound team and aircraft), Stafford County Fire and EMS (swift water search and rescue), Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department (swift water search and rescue), Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (drone team), Fredericksburg Police Department water shed division (swift water search and rescue), Goldmine Sportsman Club, Rapidan Hills Golf Course, Neighborhood Watch and numerous citizens who volunteered their time and effort.

Forie was found a significant distance from his home in a wooded area by search team members at approximately 8:31 a.m. the next day. He was in good condition and was checked out by health experts, according to a release from Lake of the Woods VFD.

“Mr. Forie’s safe return is an example of many agencies working together in a coordinated effort. We would like to thank everyone who helped in finding Mr. Forie!” chief of the volunteer company said.

Back-to-School Night

Farmington Elementary School welcomes parents and guardians for Back to School Night from 5–6 p.m. this Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Yesli Vega for Congress reception

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears will be special guest for a campaign event this Friday, Sept. 2 in Culpeper County for Yesli Vega, Republican nominee for Virginia’s 7th District Congressional seat.

A Sponsor’s Reception (sponsorships starting at $1,000) will start at 6:30 p.m. on the family farm of Colby & Nina May followed at 7 p.m. with a general reception for which tickets are $500 each, according to Culpeper County Republican Committee.

Address to reception provided upon RSVP.

Vega is running in November against two-term incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

VSU Agriculture Field Day

Virginia State University College of Agriculture welcomes the public to its annual Agriculture Field Day 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 1 at Randolph Farm, 4415 River Rd. in Chesterfield.

This free event will showcase the many ways VSU agricultural researchers, extension specialists and professors discover, introduce and integrate innovations that provide greater support for consumers, communities and Virginia’s economy.

Hop on and off trollies as they circle throughout the farm’s 416 acres and learn from leading experts about the latest techniques, trends, research and success stories impacting limited-resource farmers and ranchers with small-scale enterprises.

Learn first-hand how VSU research, teaching and public programming is enhancing resiliency of Virginia’s food systems and addressing food safety and insecurity. Discover how individuals, families, business and community can benefit from the programs.

Explore the production of blueberries, industrial hemp, sheep and goats; the benefits of hydroponic and aquaponic grow systems, pond aquaculture, and high tunnels and a demonstration of livestock grazing

“VSU Field Day will challenge your preconceived notions,” said Vice Provost Dr. Robert N. Corley III, interim dean at the College of Agriculture. “As vital as food is to our surviving and thriving, agricultural products provide animal feed, fuel, fiber and much more. From food to fashion—agriculture is woven into the fabric of our lives.”

Register ext.vsu.edu/events and contact 804/524-5964 or jbrown@vsu.edu.