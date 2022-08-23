Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 23, 2022

Moments of silence for four county supervisors recently departed

Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal paused for a moment of silence at the beginning of the August supervisors morning meeting to recognize the passing of some very special individuals who passed away in recent months.

Ten-term Stevensburg Supervisor William C. “Bill” Chase, Jr. died July 14. He was chairman in ten of those 40 years, Deal said. Chase gave most of his life to public service, having begun civic duties in Culpeper County with seven years on the Planning Commission. He was also, of course, a veteran who served his country with honor.

In addition, Ruth Updike was a member of the Board of Supervisors representing the Catalpa District for three terms from 1984 through 1995, Deal said. She died July 12. Updike also served many years on the Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission. During her time on the Board of Supervisors, Updike was elected first woman to serve as chairperson.

“Ruth will be remembered by most as a firm, but fair and kind person who cared deeply about the community she served,” Deal said.

Additionally, past Salem District Supervisor Pearl Griffin, who served 1981-1984, passed away in May. Finally, past Supervisor and Board Chairman Jack Fincham was lost in April. He served 1988-1995 for the West Fairfax District and was a retired Army colonel who returned to the area to be an assistant principal at Culpeper County High School.

“Both of these individuals were dedicated to serving our community. It is safe to say that all of these individuals will be deeply missed,” Deal said.

Chaplain Martin & wife are Culpeper PD Amazing Citizens

Culpeper Police Combined Neighborhood Watch will hold its monthly meeting starting with the Amazing Citizen Award at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 25 in the community room at the station, 740 Old Brandy Rd.

Watch the livestream at CPD on Facebook or attend in person to see police chaplain and minister Sandy Martin and his wife, Janice, receive the latest local acknowledgement for making the community a better place.

Representatives from the office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will be guest speakers for a 7 p.m. presentation about programs and assistance their office can provide for citizens. This will be followed by a live Q&A session.

Submit questions in advance to JCole@culpeperva.gov, ask in person, or post in the comments section of the live stream.

For the in-person audience, there will be light refreshments and door prizes. All members of the community are encouraged to show support for the Amazing Citizen and for a very informative presentation, according to a PD release. The agency extends an invitation to the meeting to all citizens. As always, please bring a neighbor or friend.

“Neighborhood Watch is a very important element in our community policing strategy,” according to an agency release. “It requires active participation of local government and the citizens to make our neighborhoods a safer place to live and raise a family.”

Need of the week: condiments, canned veggies, PB&J

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: condiments (mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard), non-refrigerated salad dressings, peanut butter & jelly and canned vegetables.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

USDA to fund 100% of farmer’s water quality program

Expanded Funding Allows Virginia Farmers to Establish Buffers and Wetland Restoration Projects at No Cost

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency’s Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program is funded at a record high in this year’s budget and Virginia farmers can now implement buffers and wetland restoration at no cost, according to a release.

The partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia aims to improve water quality and wildlife habitat. It offers financial incentives, cost-share, and rental payments to farmers and landowners who voluntarily implement riparian forest buffers, grass and shrub buffers, and wetland restoration.

“There has never been a better time for producers to participate in CREP,” said Dr. Ronald M. Howell, Jr., FSA State Executive Director in Virginia. “It costs nothing for farmers to participate in this program now, which will provide their farms with ongoing revenue and other financial benefits. At the same time, the CREP practices promote richer, more fertile farmland and healthier livestock. It is a true win-win.”

Previously, farmers had to cover a portion of the initial cost of establishing buffers and associated infrastructure, such as fencing and livestock watering systems. This year, FSA and the state will pay all eligible practice installation costs.

“It’s important to remember these practices can also help make farms more efficient and therefore more profitable,” said Darryl Glover, Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation Deputy Director. “Removing poorly drained land from cultivation and reducing soil loss into adjacent streams can make farmers’ efforts and resources go further while also improving water quality.”

Enrollment can take place year-round as signups are ongoing at local USDA Farm Service Center offices.

Town government meetings

The Culpeper Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, Aug. 23 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St., followed by the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee.

The Town Council Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the same location followed by the Finance Committee at 10 a.m. The Town Architectural Review Board meets at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the economic development center.