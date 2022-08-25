Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 25, 2022

Crosstown rivals to tailgate Friday

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins is hosting a tailgate event for this week’s Friday-night lights, crosstown-rivalry football game between the Culpeper Blue Devils and the Eastern View Cyclones.

The game starts at 7 p.m. in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View off U.S. 29.

Beforehand, the Sheriff’s Office’s party will start at 5:30 and include music, face painting, hand prints on patrol vehicles, corn hole, kids I.D., hot dogs and popcorn.

“It’s been over 30 years since Sheriff Jenkins played for the Blue Devils and he continues to sponsor football games annually to support our high school programs,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Puppy, kitten adoptions at White Horse Auto Wash

Give back to local animal-rescue efforts while getting your car washed this weekend.

White Horse Auto Wash will conduct car washes for kittens and puppies Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28, at five of its eight locations, including the Culpeper site on James Madison Highway in town.

For every ceramic coating sold, $5 will go to the Culpeper Humane Society. And the local rescue group will be on site with baby dogs and cats available for adoption or fostering.

Also participating are the Charlottesville location of White Horse to benefit Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, the Front Royal location for the Warren County Humane Society, as well as the Franconia & Woodbridge car wash locations to benefit the Northern Virginia SPCA.

Combined Neighborhood Watch

The Culpeper Police Combined Neighborhood Watch will hold its monthly meeting starting with the Amazing Citizen Award at 6:30 p.m. tonight, in the community room at the station, 740 Old Brandy Road.

Watch the Culpeper Police Department livestream on Facebook or attend in person to see police chaplain and minister Sandy Martin and his wife, Janice, receive the latest local acknowledgement for making the community a better place.

Representatives from the office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will be guest speakers for a 7 p.m. presentation about programs and assistance their office can provide for residents. This will be followed by a live Q&A session.

CCHS Class of ’92 reunion Saturday

Culpeper County High School’s Class of 1992 will celebrate its 30th Class Reunion this week.

The reunion is set for 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Reva Volunteer Fire Hall.

There will be dinner, a D.J., entertainment and of course some surprises during the night. Casual or formal attire, no sneakers or sweat pants.

Tickets are $45/person on CashApp ($bankse40 or $amyhunter23) or Venmo (@Tracy-Dearing). CCHS Class of 92 on Facebook and classof92cchs@aol.com.

Chamber golf tourney Friday

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is hosting a golf tournament Friday at the Country Club.

Shotgun at 8 a.m. Aug. 26. Sign-up is $85 per player. This is an opportunity to bring corporate leaders, management staff, employees and clients for a day of golf, relaxation and fun with other business leaders in the community.

The chamber office on Sperryville Pike will be closed Friday.

Fried chicken dinner, eat in or drive-thru

The Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad is serving a fried chicken dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the stationhouse in eastern Culpeper County.

The event will be eat-in or drive-thru for take-out meals. Traffic will be directed.

The cost of a dinner is $10/adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and 5 and younger eat for free.

For carryout and to pick up, call 540-399-1890.