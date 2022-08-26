Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 26, 2022

Cone with a Cop at Dairy Queen

Have a sweet treat and get to know local law enforcement 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at Cone With a Cop.

Culpeper Police Dept. is hosting the ice cream social event at Dairy Queen Grill & Chill on Ira Hoffman Lane, next to the Walmart. All are welcome to come say hi and enjoy a free ice cream cone.

Godfather and Snow White this weekend on Mount Pony

Classic mobster movies meet vintage Disney this weekend in the ongoing series of free movies in the Packard Campus Theater.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” (Paramount, 1972) at a 7:30 p.m. screening tonight in the art deco style movie house inside Library of Congress National Audio Visual Conservation Center, 19053 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper

Francis Ford Coppola’s take on the Mario Puzo novel is considered by some the best crime drama ever made and Marlon Brando’s best performance. The R Rated film also features Robert Duvall, Al Pacino and James Caan.

For Saturday’s family-friendly matinee, it’s “Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs”(Disney, 1937) at 2 p.m. Aug. 27. Walt Disney’s first full-length animated film tells the Brothers Grimm story in a way never before seen. Disney risked his studio, and ended up making a classic still enjoyed by children today.

Finally, return Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. for some more Mario Puzo magic, with “The Godfather Part II” (Paramount, 1974).

Sequels are rarely better than the first film, but The Godfather Part II might be the exception to the rule. Al Pacino becomes the new don of the Corleone family, according to event publicity.

Request ADA accommodations five business days in advance at 202/707-6362 or ADA@loc.gov. Access to the parking lot for movies begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes, and the theater opens 30 minutes before curtain.

Blood drive in Warrenton

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Aug. 26 at Warrenton Community Center, 430 E. Shirley Ave Make an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org

Pet adoptions at White Horse Auto Wash

Give back to local animal-rescue efforts while getting your car washed this weekend.

White Horse Auto Wash will conduct car washes for kittens and puppies starting today through Sunday, Aug. 28, at five locations, including on James Madison Highway in the Town of Culpeper.

For every ceramic coating sold, $5 will go to the Culpeper Humane Society. And the local rescue group will be on site with baby dogs and cats available for adoption or fostering.

ezJury questionnaires in Orange

Orange County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office recently partnered with ezJURY for jury management. Through this service, residents may have received a jury duty questionnaire which has a Maryland return address.

Residents are advised these questionnaires are legitimate communications sent on behalf of the Orange County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

Those with questions, or unsure of the origin of a questionnaire they have received, should contact the Clerk’s Office at 540/672-6162.

CCHS Class of ’92 reunion Saturday

Culpeper County High School Class of 1992 will celebrate its 30th Class Reunion 6-11 p.m. this Saturday at Reva Volunteer Fire Hall.

There will be dinner, a D.J., entertainment and of course some surprises during the night. Casual or formal attire, no sneakers or sweat pants. Tickets are $45/person on CashApp ($bankse40 or $amyhunter23) or Venmo (@Tracy-Dearing). CCHS Class of 92 on Facebook and classof92cchs@aol.com.

Chamber seeks banquet stage design

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is looking for an individual or organization interested in designing the event stage for this year’s 108th annual Meeting and Awards Banquet on Nov. 3 at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center.

The stage will be the focal point for this event and featured in multiple photos. It will be well equipped, well-lit and accessible. The chamber is looking for elegant and functional decorations to enhance the program.

The organization awarded the stage design RFP will be thanked in the event program, verbally at the event as well as on social media. Contact the chamber for info.

Taste of the Mountains is back

The 28th Annual Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 in the Town of Madison.

Music, magic, food antiques, history, crafts and meeting up with friends and family are among the highlights. Taste homegrown adult beverages in the Tastings Tent, with many local wineries represented; $10 admission includes a commemorative glass, while supplies last.

Free admission to the street festival with shuttle to Main Street available from Madison County High School.

Farm storage facility loans

The USDA Farm Service Agency Farm Storage Facility Loan program provides low-interest financing to help farmers build or upgrade storage facilities and purchase portable structures, equipment and storage and handling trucks.

Eligible commodities include corn, grain sorghum, rice, soybeans, oats, peanuts, wheat, barley, minor oilseeds harvested as whole grain, pulse crops (lentils, chickpeas and dry peas), hay, honey, renewable biomass, fruits, nuts and vegetables for cold storage facilities, floriculture, hops, maple sap, rye, milk, cheese, butter, yogurt, meat and poultry (unprocessed), eggs, and aquaculture (excluding systems that maintain live animals through uptake and discharge of water).

Qualified facilities include grain bins, hay barns and cold storage facilities for eligible commodities. Loans up to $50,000 can be secured by a promissory note/security agreement. Loans $50,000-$100,000 may require additional security, and loans over $100,000 require additional security.

Farmers do not need to demonstrate the lack of commercial credit availability to apply. The loans are designed to assist a diverse range of farming operations, including small and mid-sized businesses, new farmers, operations supplying local food and farmers markets, non-traditional farm products, and underserved producers.