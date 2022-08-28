Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 28, 2022

Waterloo Bridge

repairs finished—again

The Waterloo Bridge on State Route 613 (Waterloo Road) in Culpeper County reopened last week, following a second round of VDOT upgrades.

Warrenton bridge crews finished repairs to the historic bridge Thursday, a week earlier than planned. The Waterloo Bridge spans the Rappahannock River at the Culpeper/Fauquier County line and was built in 1879.

VDOT contractors completed a restoration of the old truss bridge in February, 2021. But recent inspections showed it needed some extra tweaking, according to a VDOT release.

Warrenton bridge crews scheduled the job to last two full weeks, but finished in one.

Community Services Board to meet Sept. 13

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled board meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at at 15361 Bradford Road in Culpeper.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540/825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Weis Great Grape EventWeis Markets is in the midst of its 2nd annual Great Grape Event, offering over 15 varieties grown in California and the American South.

The promotion started Aug. 25 and runs through September.

“The typical American supermarket sells five varieties of grapes, but since it’s the best time of year for grapes, we have decided to offer our customers increased variety, including Sweet Sapphires, Razzles, Dazzles and Scuppernongs,” said Weis Markets Director of Produce Kevin Weaver. “These are some of the best grapes you never tasted.”

Featured varieties for the Great Grape Event of 2022 will include: Razzle Red Seedless Grapes: Grown in California’s San Joaquin Valley, these grapes taste like candy, but are healthy.

Kissy Pop Grapes: A sweet, red seedless grape, this variety is similar to Cotton Candy grapes but with a lighter flavor.

Candy Snap Grapes: This dark red grape has a fruity, sweet, and subtly tart taste.

Black Seedless Grapes: Known for their deep, velvety color and sweet, juicy flavor, these grapes are packed with antioxidants.

Muscadine/Scuppernong Grapes: A large variety of muscadine, a species of grape native to the southern U.S., is usually a greenish or bronze color, seedless and similar in appearance and texture to a white grape. They’re larger than most grapes with a slightly tart flavor, best grapes you’ve never tasted.

Orange record plat advisory working group to meetOrange County Board of Supervisors Working Group for Record Plat Requirements will meet at 9 a.m. this Monday, Aug. 29 in the board room at Orange County Public Safety Building, 11282 Government Center Dr. in Orange.

Water main valve installationA utility crew with the Town of Culpeper Water and Wastewater Dept. will be installing a water main valve on Elizabeth Street this Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Work is expected to commence at 8 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m., weather permitting.

During this operation, a safety work zone will be established on Elizabeth Street. Motorists in this area should expect delays. The town asks motorists be aware of changing conditions within the safety work zone.

Questions? Contact Town of Culpeper Public Works at 540/825-0285

Ding, ding, ding,

buckle up: DMV starts seat-belt campaign

Most vehicles are equipped with an annoying little feature. If drivers don’t buckle up, they’re going to ding. And ding. And ding and ding—until they finally put on their seat belt, according to a release from Virginia DMV.

Turns out, studies show that ding is actually what motivates some folks to wear their seat belt when nothing else will do the trick.

Virginia DMV launched a campaign having a little fun with that concept—and urging the 18% of Virginians who still don’t wear their seat belt to buckle up.

“Vehicles have this feature and it’s annoying for a reason,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “It dings and dings, willing you to put on your seat belt. And it might just save your life.”

In 2021, 334 people who weren’t wearing their seat belt were killed in crashes in Virginia.

See the new video, produced by NDP and Tilt Creative+Production in Richmond, at DMV on YouTube. The video is also on social media, streaming services and video-equipped gas station pumps across the Commonwealth. dmvNOW.com/safety

White House Christmas ornaments

The Official 2022 White House Christmas Ornament represents the cherished White House tradition of displaying a gingerbread house each holiday in the State Dining Room.

Included with this beautifully gift-boxed keepsake is a gingerbread scented booklet and recipe card featuring a gingerbread recipe from First Lady Pat Nixon’s time at the White House.

To order the collectible ornament, contact Anne Farmer at 540/923-4109 or Deb Hunter at 540/923-4810 through this Madison County Republican Women sale. The ornaments will be available at their booth near the Courthouse at Taste of the Mountains Sept. 3. Limited supply.

New season for community choirThe Blue Ridge Chorale regional community choir begins its new season this Monday.

Interested singers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to join in on practices 6:30 p.m. starting Aug. 29, each Monday at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive.

Former assistant director Melanie Bolas is the chorale’s new director.

Register through Sept. 12 for the fall season at brcsings.com/registration or in person.

CCPS division eventsThe Culpeper County Public Schools calendar:

• Aug. 31–Farmington Elementary School Back to School Night, 5–6 p.m.

• Sept. 2–No School for Students and Staff

• Sept. 5–No School for Students and Staff-Labor Day

• Sept. 8–Emerald Hill Elementary PTI meeting in the school STEM lab, 3:15 p.m.