Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 3, 2022

Back-to-school VA Tax Free Weekend

The first-ever Be a Culpeper Local Week sponsored by Culpeper County Department of Economic Development runs through this Sunday, coinciding with Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend, Aug. 5-7.

Throughout the week, the department is highlighting the importance of the #ChooseCulpeper and #BeACulpeperLocal campaigns, and the impacts of shopping locally as kids prepare to return for a new year of school Aug. 10.

School supplies, clothes and clothes are all tax-free this weekend. in addition to EnergyStar products and hurricane and emergency preparedness items.

Be A Culpeper Local swag will be available at participating stores to thank customers and bring attention to the importance of shopping local over Tax Free Weekend.

Limited-time shop-local punch cards will also be available. Pick up a punch card at participating stores, when you make purchases, obtain services or take in an event at five participating businesses during the week. Shoppers will receive a unique Choose Culpeper T-shirt.

See BeACulpeperLocal.com and on Facebook.

Salem Ruritan $10,000 raffle tickets now available

The Salem Ruritan Club is now selling tickets for its annual fundraiser.

The fundraiser is a raffle with ten $200 prizes and one Grand Prize of $10,000. Purchase tickets for $100/each by calling 540-738-2604. Ticket sales are limited to 300, but recently sales have averaged about 200, according to a club release.

The raffle drawing will be held Sept. 5. Raffle proceeds will fund the many community projects of the Salem Ruritan Club.

This includes annual scholarships totaling over $5,000 to graduates from Culpeper County, Eastern View and Rappahannock County high schools.

Ruritan is a civic service organization and through volunteer community service is dedicated to improving communities and building a better America. The Salem Ruritan Club gives thanks to the citizens and businesses that support this fundraiser.

As traffic deaths rise, DMV uses humor in new TV safety campaign

People wouldn’t jump out of an airplane without buckling your parachute, so why would they drive a car without buckling their seat belt? That’s a question posed in a new video from Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

It’s part of a series of four spots which compare outrageous behaviors people would never combine–such as texting in the ring during an MMA fight–with just-as-dangerous behind-the-wheel activities people undertake every day, like texting while driving.

The “Safe Driving is Something We Can All Live With” series debuted Aug. 1 on social media, streaming services, cable television and video-equipped gas station pumps across the Commonwealth, according to a DMV release. Produced by NDP and Tilt Creative+Production in Richmond, the videos can also be viewed on DMV’s YouTube page.

Topics covered include speed, drunk driving and distracted driving prevention as well as seat belt safety.

“We wanted these videos to be funny to get people’s attention, but the underlying message is very serious,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Crash deaths continue to rise on our roadways. Each of us can help change that by being a safe driver every time we get behind the wheel.”

So far this year, 518 people have been killed in crashes on Virginia roadways, DMV reports.

August Things to Do in Culpeper

Culpeper, Virginia is the perfect place to enjoy the last few weeks of summer, according to the Culpeper Department of Tourism & Economic Development.

Tourism has some more ideas in its monthly list of upcoming events:

Aug. 5–7: Virginia Tax-Free Weekend: Take advantage of Virginia’s annual tax-free weekend before the kids go back to school.

Aug. 6–7: 160th Anniversary and Living History Event at Cedar Mountain battlefield: At this year’s event, there will be live music by a period band, two battle re-enactments and living-history opportunities, soldiers’ encampments, civilian wartime experiences, children’s activities and a hands-on history tent, guided tours and more.

Aug. 6: Culinary Herb Wreath Making at Seek Lavender Farm–Registration, per person, includes outdoor time with Seek Lavender’s owner & operator, Mary Seek, in Culpeper’s peaceful oasis crafting an 8” culinary herb wreath.

Aug. 6: SummerFest 2022 at Far Gohn Brewing Co: Far Gohn on historic East Street hosts SummerFest 2022. Live music, psychic readings, cigars on site & more.

Senior dinners at Culpeper hospital

Senior dinners hosted by Morrison Healthcare are back at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center on Sunset Lane.

Meals are in-person or grab-and-go 4-6 p.m. every Thursday for age 55 and older.

Enter through the main entrance and check in with guest services.

For information or to make a reservation, contact 540/827-7546.