Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 31, 2022

Library reports summer reading stats

The Culpeper County Library reports substantial interest in its recently completed Summer Reading program.

In total, 675 kids signed up, and 219 teens, according to a library newsletter. Of those, 276 kids and 94 teens completed an initial reading log. For the second reading log, completion rate was 159 kids and 47 teens while it was 89 kids and 33 teens finishing a third reading log.

There were 196 preschoolers who attended a Summer Reading program at the library, 637 children and 289 teens attended or participated, the newsletter stated.

Candlelight Vigil S.E.E. tonight

Today, Aug. 31, is Overdose Awareness Day.

Join the S.E.E. Recovery Center in the town of Culpeper for a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. as the community gathers in unity, on site at 710 U.S. Ave.

“Overdose Awareness affects us all. Someone’s love, someone’s hero, someone’s best friend,” the center said.

All are welcome.

Vega opens Fredericksburg campaign office

Yesli Vega, Republican nominee for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, opened a campaign office in Fredericksburg on Aug. 27.

The Prince William County supervisor spoke with volunteers and supporters at the Team Vega Fredericksburg office at 5438 Southpoint Plaza Way.

Crab Fest sponsorship deadline

The deadline is Thursday, Sept. 1, to be a sponsor for next weekend’s Charity Crab Feast in Culpeper County.

The Culpeper Young Professionals could not be more excited to host the event taking place at 4 p.m., Sept. 10 at Mountain Run Winery.

Admission is $75 for all-you-can-eat crabs & low country broil. Kona Ice of Culpeper, Locust Grove and Warrenton will be on site with live music by Gold Top County Ramblers.

Sponsorships start at $250 with all proceeds benefiting SAFE—Services to Abused Families, Inc. Not a big crab fan? There is a $15 all you can eat hamburger, hot dog and chip option.

School’s out for Labor Day weekend

There will be no school for students and staff of Culpeper County Public Schools on Friday, Sept. 2. School will also be closed Sept. 5 for the Labor Day holiday.

Transportation Board meeting

A special meeting of the Culpeper Public Transportation Board will be held at 2:30 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 1 at Virginia Regional Transit, 1099 Brandy Knoll Court.

On the agenda is discussion of new bus routes, including addition of a stop at the up-and-coming fieldhouse at the sports complex.

Culpeper schools review use of latest pandemic relief

Culpeper County Public Schools has been awarded another round of American Rescue Plan Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.

The purpose of this federal money is to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impacts of COVID-19 on the nation’s students by addressing students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs, according to a school system release.

A copy of the current CCPS ESSER III plan and the CCPS Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan are at culpeperschools.org, under “About Us.”

CCPS is reviewing and revising the plans. Public comment is being taken into consideration during the review and revision.

Submit comments to ESSER3@ccpsweb.org or CCPS, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, Culpeper, VA 22701, attention Laura Hoover.