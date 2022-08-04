Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 4, 2022

Living history weekend at Cedar Mountain

This weekend, the Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield will commemorate the 160th anniversary of Civil War battle fought between the towns of Culpeper and Orange.

On Aug. 6–7, enjoy period music by the 73rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Band, watch two battle re-enactments and engage in living-history opportunities, learn about the amazing work of wet-plate photographer Robert Szabo, visit soldiers’ encampments, and take part in civilian wartime experiences, children’s activities and a hands-on history tent, guided tours and more.

The weekend promises to be the biggest such event at Cedar Mountain in years. For details about the two full days of activities, see friendsofcedarmountain.org/annual-event.

Food trucks from Burnt Ends BBQ, Salsa Street Grill, Law Dawg Hotdogs and Fat Daddy’z Ice Cream will bring delicious fare to the battlefield. The event fee for spectators is $10 per car.

On Sunday, a color guard will present a Memorial Ceremony recognizing the Battle of Cedar Mountain’s fallen whose names have been submitted to the friends’ group’s Ancestors Roll by their descendants.

Big Latch On at Lenn Park this SaturdayA celebration of breast-feeding, the 8th annual Big Latch On will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at Lenn Park in Stevensburg.

Lactation consultant Cindy Curtis, with Pink Cocoon Lactation in Culpeper, is again organizing the local program.

The Big Latch On in a global movement of groups of breastfeeding women and their loved ones who gather to breastfeed and offer peer support for one another, Curtis said in a statement. Family, friends, and encouragers all come together to show support for breastfeeding.

Worldwide, the simultaneous Latch On happens at 10:30 a.m. on this date.

In Culpeper, there will be raffle prizes and swag bags for all the moms.

Musicians win college scholarships from WindmoreTwo local musically-inclined scholars were recently awarded Windmore Foundation for the Arts scholarships in honor of artists Dorothy Skelton and Millie Lane.

The winners demonstrated their talents at June’s general membership meeting.

Ksusha Billings, a Liberty High School graduate, will attend West Virginia University, where she will pursue a degree in music education.

Billings plays the French horn, among other instruments. She delighted attendees with her talent, Windmore said in a statement.

Olivia Stith, another recent Liberty High School graduate, will attend Virginia Commonwealth University, where she will pursue a degree in music.

Sith is a talented vocalist who has also arranged music. She enchanted all who attended the membership meeting with her beautiful soprano voice, Windmore said.

“We wish both of these students the best in their future endeavors and are glad that Windmore is helping them to continue their education in the arts,” the foundation said.

Book World Meets Wine WorldA literary-themed benefit with beverages for the Literacy Council of Madison County will be held 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Revalation Vineyards in Madison County’s beautiful Hebron Valley.

Author Elena Pratt will headline the latest “Book World Meets Wine World” gathering. She became involved with community theater at 11 years old, and later attended Syracuse University for musical theater. Pratt has more than 30 years’ singing, dancing and acting experience.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she lost her job and decided that it was time to pursue a full-time artistic career and finally publish a book she had written. In May 2020, Pratt launched PopArtByElena.com. In 2021, she released “Conversations with Ted” through Page Publishing.

Pop culture is one of many topics that lead to hysterical interactions for Elena and her husband, Ted, a retired veteran of the Army National Guard who works in information technology.

Their life is full of adventure and laughter. “Conversations with Ted” is a peek behind the proverbial curtain at some of these exchanges. Join them as they talk about entertainment, travel, their neighborhood and life.

Books will be available for signing and sales. Gather at 4:30 p.m. to meet the author prior to the reading at 5:30. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available.

To Walk Beside You family support groupOrganizers at S.E.E. Recovery Center understand firsthand which is why the facility hosts a support group for family members living with or caring for someone with substance use challenges.

“To Walk Beside You” is held from 6-7 p.m. Thursdays at the S.E.E. (Support, Encourage, Empower) Recovery Center, 710 U.S. Ave. in the town of Culpeper. No RSVP is needed; walk-ins are welcome.

The SEE Center offers an array of free recovery-oriented groups, meetings and the opportunity to speak with someone about mental health or substance-use recovery.

The center’s current hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday–Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Call 540/825-3366 or visit SEERecovery@rrcsb.org.

End of Summer BashState Climb in downtown Culpeper is welcoming a new season with lots of activities going on from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the rock-climbing gym in the rear the old State Theatre.

Celebrate during the End of Summer Bash with corn hole, Spikeball, face painting and a couple of other activities. There will be a special guest silks performance by Reed Byg. Free; donations welcome.