Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 5, 2022

Happy birthday to Nigel the opossumNigel, a Virginia opossum, has been a Blue Ridge Wildlife Center ambassador since he was a baby in 2019.

Believe it or not, making it to three years is a big accomplishment for an opossum, according to a release from the animal rescue in Boyce.

For the past three years, Nigel has been educating the community about native wildlife so now it’s time to appreciate and celebrate him. Join Blue Ridge Wildlife Center at 1 p.m. this Saturday, August 6 for Nigel’s 3rd Birthday Party.

Family-friendly event includes an educational program about opossums, games, crafts, and cupcakes.

Nigel was admitted into care the summer of 2019 after his mother was struck and killed by a car. He seemed to grow more slowly than his siblings and had some mobility issues, which allowed his larger siblings to bully him.

It became apparent that he would not thrive in the wild, so we made the decision to enlist him as an ambassador, the wildlife center said.

LUNAFEST tonight in FredericksburgA traveling film festival of short films by and about women will screen in Fredericksburg in support of a Culpeper-based nonprofit empowering hundreds of local girls to succeed.

LUNAFEST begins with a 7:30 p.m. social hour this Friday, Aug. 5 at Strangeways Brewing, 350 Landsdowne Rd.

It’s an annual benefit for Girls on the Run Piedmont, which expects to reach more than 400 girls in third-eighth grade this fall through its programming teaching social emotional skills through schools in Culpeper, Fauquier, Fredericksburg City, Madison, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Free admission to film festival with a $15 suggested donation.

Shop fresh, local at farmers marketThe Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market runs 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The Market features dozens of vendors offering locally grown fruit, vegetables, herbs, and vibrant flowers. Taste the very best farm fresh eggs, delicious baked goods, locally raised beef, pork, lamb, and much more.

Women Who Made History park programThe History at Sunset program series is back at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.

The program at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 6 is, “Trailblazers of Chatham: Women Who Made History.” Discover the stories of trailblazing women who lived and worked at Chatham, and their fights to secure freedoms and break barriers over the course of more than 200 years of the site’s history. Meet near the parking lot, 120 Chatham Lane in Fredericksburg.

History at Sunset programs are led by park rangers and focus on lesser-known stories and historical perspectives connected with sites throughout the park. Programs are free, take place every other Saturday starting at 6:30 pm, and last about 90 minutes.

Most include walking, with distances ranging from about ½ to 1 mile. Participants are recommended to bring bug spray and water and wear sturdy walking shoes.