Culpeper-area community briefs for Aug. 7, 2022

Visit your kid’s school MondayAll Culpeper County Public Schools will be open 1-6 p.m. on Aug. 8 for student and parent visits.

The first day of school is Aug. 10.

School board meetings this weekThe Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 8 in county administration, 302 N. Main St.

The Regular School Board meeting will follow at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Aging Together upcoming eventsThe five-county nonprofit serving area senior citizens has a range of upcoming, free fall time events and programs.

Aging Together will host a Rappahannock Expo 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Rapp at Home, 567 Mt. Salem Ave. in Washington, Virginia.

Free admission for vendors, information and activities geared to older adults and their families.

Similarly, a Fauquier Expo will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 27 at The Gathering Place, 650 Alwington Blvd. in Warrenton.

Culpeper Expo will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 13 outdoors at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in the Town of Culpeper.

The Aging Together Annual Dementia Education Conference will be held 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center in Rixeyville. The theme is, ‘Building Hope for the Caregiver.”

Questions? Contact 540/829-6405.

Anniversary celebration at SEE CenterThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will join Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services this coming week celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Support, Encourage & Empower Recovery Center, located at 710 U.S. Ave. in the Town of Culpeper.

The ceremonial ribbon will be cut on site at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The gathering will also celebrate the center’s 10,000 visits during its inaugural year of offering support as a drop-in center for mental health and substance use disorder services.

Fall job fair at CTECCulpeper County Public Schools and Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center will host its Second Annual Fall hiring event 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 20 inside Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Dr., next to Germanna Community College.

Jobseekers can speak to 20 local employers advertising 200 career opportunities.

“If anyone is looking for a new opportunity to work on the same schedule as their children or grandchildren, or are just ready for something new, please come and see us at our beautiful CTEC facility,” said Michelle Metzgar, Executive Director of Human Resources for Culpeper County Public Schools.

Other participating employers will include Cabinet Work Group, Culpeper Health & Rehab Center, Kid Central, Starbucks Coffee, Plow & Hearth, TE Connectivity, Virginia Regional Transit, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, Virginia Dept. of Corrections, Continental Teves, UVA Health and Cedar Mountain Stone.

Job seekers can register at 540/614-2604 or jenny.biche@fredgoodwill.org.

Carnival, parade this week in BrandyA summertime tradition, the Annual Firemen’s Fair of Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. kicks off at 6 p.m. this Wednesday on the midway along Fleetwood Heights Road.

The parade will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

The fair runs Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 13 out in Brandy. Cole Shows will have over 20 rides, games and food, including funnel cakes, popcorn, cotton candy and candied apples.

Live music each night on the midway will start with Dark Hollow Blue Grass Band Wednesday; ‘CJ tha’ DJ’ Thursday; Friday Night Special on Friday and Reborn Band Saturday evening.

On Saturday, Aug. 13 the annual Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull will begin at 10 a.m., free to view. Cash prizes along with numerous other prizes will be given away Saturday night.

The Brandy Station Fairgrounds is located at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road in Brandy Station. There is no charge to enter the fairgrounds and there is plenty of free parking.

Fair hours will be 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.