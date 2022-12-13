Culpeper-area community briefs for Dec. 13, 2022

Carver school façade on committee agenda

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. today in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

On the agenda is discussion of the ongoing work to restore the George Washington Carver Regional High School name back to the stone face of the historic Black school that operated during segregation.

Cupcake Wars for teens, tweens at library

Compete in teams or individually to decorate cupcakes 3:30-4:30 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 16 at Culpeper Library. Open to sixth to 12th grade youth. Register at the youth services desk.

All about Santa at Hands on History

The latest one-hour installment of “Hands on History” will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Museum of Culpeper History in the Depot.

The series, targeted at ages 2-5, this month will focus on Christmas traditions. Learn how Culpeper was part of creating the image of Santa Claus today, hear “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” and decorate a stocking.

Free program thanks to a Power of Change grant from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. Reserve a spot at culpepermuseum.com, education@culpepermuseum.com or 540/829-1749.

Reva Mobile Food Pantry this week

Reva Mobile Food Pantry will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue station, 18230 Birmingham Rd. off of U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper County.

The pantry provides fresh produce, dry goods, and occasional dairy and frozen meat, free of charge. For information, see brafb.org or contact 540/248-3663.

Culpeper Town Council meets tonight

The regular monthly meeting of town will be held at 7 p.m. tonight in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

See agenda and materials at Town of Culpeper Boarddocs and watch the livestream on Culpeper Media Network.

Community Christmas Dinner open to all

Everyone is invited to the Jefferson Ruritan Club Free Community Christmas Dinner at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd.

Dinner will be followed by a Christmas Sing-along led by a members. No cost to attend. Anyone is invited. Come on out and meet neighbors and have an enjoyable evening. Please RSVP to tascfishingcamps@gmail.com or 540/937-5119.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Get to know others in the community while helping the community. New members always welcome, young or old! See JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Breakfast with Santa at SEE Center

The S.E.E. Recovery Center is hosting Breakfast with Santa 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 710 U.S. Ave. in the Town of Culpeper. The program will be held with the EVOLVE Center.

Other highlights for the month include a Veterans Resource Day on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and — beginning in December — Hope & Serenity Al-Anon meetings at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday.

The S.E.E. Recovery Center offers an array of recovery-oriented groups, meetings, and the opportunity to speak with someone about mental health or substance use recovery on site 710 U.S. Ave. in the Town of Culpeper.

A staff member is available 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays to assist with attending appropriate groups or other services. All community members are welcome to come to the S.E.E. to learn and grow in recovery from all of life’s challenges and to connect with others to create a community of wellness!

For those interested in becoming a Peer Recovery Specialist, visit www.vaprs.org, create an account, and apply for Training ID 1261 with Tom Pratt as the trainer. Contact 540/825-3366 or SEERecovery@rrcsb.org