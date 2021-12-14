Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 14, 2021

Culpeper Town Council meeting tonight
Mayor Mike Olinger and Councilmen Keith Price and Jon Russell will be recognized for their service to the town at their final meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 14 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
Also on the agenda for the regular December council meeting is a public hearing on a request from Aspen St. Properties LLC to rezone from R-1 to C-1 a 1.1-acre parcel at North Aspen St. and Sperryville Pike. A proposed concept plan for the site in town, near Found & Sons Funeral Home, calls for a 12-unit, three-story-tall apartment building.
The planning commission has recommended approval of the rezoning, with proffers. Town Council is slated to vote on the rezoning request Tuesday night. A petition in opposition to the proposed rezoning was submitted to the town in August, signed by 41 residents from 28 properties in the Riverdale and Cardinal View subdivisions. See town of Culpeper Boarddocs for agenda and documents.
Code Name Cross Fit social mixer this week in Culpeper
The town of Culpeper’s newest gym will host an open house 5-8 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 16 on site at 336 James Madison Highway.
Meet the coaches and staff, see the facility, and ask questions about CrossFit at this fitness location suited for all ages and abilities, according to a business release. Refreshments will be served.
Walker Jones receives national, regional recognition
Walker Jones, PC, serving clients in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. for 43 years, has been recognized nationally as a Best Law Firm 2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
Partner Amy Totten, with a focus in Family Law, was recognized as a Best Lawyer 2022 by the publication, according to a release from the firm. With offices in Warrenton and Washington, Virginia, Walker Jones also received regional recognition in December from Northern Virginia Magazine.
Partners Susan Pierce, focusing in Personal Injury, Michael Brown, with a general civil practice (real estate, estate planning, and zoning & land use), and Amy Totten, focusing in Family Law, were chosen as Top Lawyers 2021 by their Northern Virginia and Washington, DC peers. walkerjoneslaw.com/
Food Closet Need of the Week: drinks and canned fruit
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: drinks (bottled water, Gatorade, juices, coffee, tea), sugar, individually wrapped snacks and canned fruit.
ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com FB: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet and 540/825-1177.
Culpeper County Public Schools events today, tonight
The School Board Administration Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. today in the school board office, 450 Radio Lane.
The Eastern View High School and Floyd T Binns Middle School Choir Concert and EVHS Art Show will be held at 6 p.m. tonight in the EVHS Auditorium.