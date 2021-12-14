Culpeper area community briefs for Dec. 14, 2021

Culpeper Town Council meeting tonight

Mayor Mike Olinger and Councilmen Keith Price and Jon Russell will be recognized for their service to the town at their final meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 14 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

Also on the agenda for the regular December council meeting is a public hearing on a request from Aspen St. Properties LLC to rezone from R-1 to C-1 a 1.1-acre parcel at North Aspen St. and Sperryville Pike. A proposed concept plan for the site in town, near Found & Sons Funeral Home, calls for a 12-unit, three-story-tall apartment building.

The planning commission has recommended approval of the rezoning, with proffers. Town Council is slated to vote on the rezoning request Tuesday night. A petition in opposition to the proposed rezoning was submitted to the town in August, signed by 41 residents from 28 properties in the Riverdale and Cardinal View subdivisions. See town of Culpeper Boarddocs for agenda and documents.

Code Name Cross Fit social mixer this week in Culpeper

The town of Culpeper’s newest gym will host an open house 5-8 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 16 on site at 336 James Madison Highway.